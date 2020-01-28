What began as a restructuring of a program approximately five years ago has turned into a growing organization expected to surpass 300 members this year – including an active branch in Martinsville.
The Virginia Oath Keepers is a civic organization of active, retired and veteran military, law enforcement, first responders and other citizens who have pledged their sacred oath to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Even though this group has been around for half a decade, misconceptions have emerged, organizers say. It’s not a group of people going door to door checking to make sure the Constitution’s hanging over the mantle. It’s not a group of Revolutionary War or Civil War reenactors. It’s not a military unit.
“It is amazing how many misconceptions there are about the VAOK,” said Phil Nesbitt, its public affairs officer. “The first, and most often repeated, is that the VAOK is a militia. We aren’t a militia. The National Militia Act of 1903 defines an organized militia as a military force that is raised from the civilian population to supplement a regular army in an emergency. While we train to be as prepared and competent as an organized militia, we will serve only when called on by a competent civilian authority — or the complete disintegration of civilian authority.”
The second most common misconception is that the VAOK is part of the National Oath Keepers. The groups aren’t affiliated, some of the individuals could be members of both. Unlike some other emergent groups, VAOK prides itself as being non-partisan and does not discriminate against race, creed or religious affiliation.
Aside from all of the things that they’re not, the VAOK is chartered as both a 501(c)3 and 501(c)7 organization. The difference between the two is essentially that a 501(c)3 focuses more on the greater good for the public, while a 501(c)7 is organized and operated for social or recreational purposes of a group of people.
“There has always been a need for groups such as the Oath Keepers,” Nesbitt said. “As long as individuals attempt to circumvent or abrogate the U.S. and commonwealth Constitutions, there will always be a need for those who took an oath to defend them to do just that.”
One current hot issue is that of gun control. The debate recently prompted an estimated 22,000 individuals to peacefully protest in the streets of Richmond, promoting the Second Amendment.
Often referred to as simply the “right to bear arms,” the Second Amendment actually reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Second Amendment was ratified on December 15, 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
So the VAOK – complete with members from the Martinsville group – descended on Capitol Square in Richmond. Weapons were banned in the Capitol and General Assembly buildings, as well as the executive branch office buildings. Under the state of emergency, firearms and other weapons were banned from state property on the block surrounding the Capitol.
“Our position is that the Second Amendment doesn’t grant the right to bear arms, the Second Amendment denies the government the authority to infringe on our right to bear arms,” Nesbitt said. “The manufactured crisis allowing the governor to restrict firearms in areas of the city of Richmond is government infringement.”
In addition to guns, banned items included sticks, torches, poles, bats, shields, helmets, caustic substances – like pepper spray – hazardous materials, scissors, razor blades, needles, toy guns, toy weapons, fireworks, glass bottles, laser pointers, aerosol containers, baseballs, softballs, unmanned air vehicles and drones or any visible item that could inflict bodily harm.
“Regardless, we, the VAOK, do not support, encourage or partake in armed violence. We do encourage actions to hold local, state and federal officials and governments accountable for their actions in contravention of the Constitution. The VAOK will accomplish this through petition, ballots, discussion and peaceful protest,” Nesbitt said. “It would be very harmful to the VAOK if our members instigated any form of violence: fist fights, throwing bottles and stones or using bats, sticks or guns. However, if attacked, we have every right to defend ourselves, our families and colleagues.”
The gun rights protest is possibly just the beginning of a longer story and process for those supporting the Second Amendment in Virginia.
“The Virginia Oath Keepers’ defense of the U.S. and Commonwealth Constitutions goes beyond what you saw during the January 20 ‘Lobby Day’ and the assault on the Second Amendment,” Nesbitt said. “The citizens of Virginia can expect more and greater assaults on constitutional rights in the coming year,.
“The recently seated legislature has an agenda that takes our rights away and vests them in a small group of politicians. The VAOK has sworn to uphold all seven Articles and 27 Amendments of the United States Constitution. We must be vigilant and outspoken against these assaults as well.”
The group has three key missions:
- The home guard, which trains and prepares members to meet natural or man-made disasters with security, supplies and skills.
- To promote public awareness through deeds and actions by instilling patriotism, supporting one another and respecting the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
- To uphold the system of checks and balances by holding elected and appointed officials accountable, ensuring that their performance is in line with the Constitutions.
One of 10 chapters throughout the state, the local Pittsylvania/Henry Chapter met Tuesday at Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church, located at 1995 Old Chatham Road in Martinsville, to discuss current legislation and pertinent legal actions related to that. They will also teach individuals about the proper field maintenance of an assault rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.