An apparent gunshot to the Commonwealth Crossing water tower over the weekend caused an estimated $10,000 or more in damage and the loss of about 500,000 gallons of water, Henry County officials said.
On Sunday, a stream of water could be seen gushing out the side of the iconic 150-foot-tall tower, located near the state line at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway. Someone reported the leak around 2 a.m. Sunday, said Deputy Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.
The tank is made of plated steel, 3/8 of an inch thick, and contains one million gallons of water. Water escaped the one-inch diameter gunshot hole at a rate of 25 gallons a minute. By Monday afternoon, crews had released enough water to get the water level below the hole and stop the leak.
“If we just let it leak out of the hole, it would’ve taken eight days,” Wagoner said. “We used other means to draw the water tank down and get the level down.”
More work must be completed before the tower will be back in service, however. Utilis, Inc. is performing the repair. The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has an existing contract with the company for routine maintenance of the PSA’s water tanks.
“It will likely take most of the week for the work to be completed and the tank refilled,” Wagoner said. This will entail welding a steel plate over the hole and sealing it with a water-safe epoxy. Then, he said, the tank will have to be disinfected before refilling.
The tank’s primary purpose is to provide fire protection for future buildings in the industrial park, Wagoner said, “but it is a component of our water system. We are lucky that we have redundancy in that area so it didn’t cause any service interruptions.”
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers 24-hour tip line at (276) 632-7463.
“We have multiple surveillance cameras on site, and we will be working to find the people responsible, and we will pursue whatever legal means we can against them,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said Sunday night. “It’s frustrating that some folks apparently have nothing better to do with their time than damage something as basic and essential as a water supply.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
