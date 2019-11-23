Harvest Foundation President Allyson Rothrock has multiple reasons for deciding to retire in 2020 after 17 years with the foundation.
One of these reasons is named Lucy.
Rothrock’s retirement plans were “not unexpected,” former Harvest board chair Larry Ryder said. “She had been hinting at it for some time.”
One factor is that the foundation and the community are both in a good place right now, which makes it an easier time for a new leader to come in, Rothrock and board leaders said. What further sealed the deal was the birth of her first grandchild, a girl born two weeks ago.
David Stone, current chair of The Harvest Foundation’s board, said when Rothrock first shared her plans, “I made a very strong proposal to try to talk her into staying. She made it clear that she thought it was time for her to move on, because the foundation’s in a very good place.”
Retiring now “is an opportunity for her to leave on a high note and help us in this transition of finding a new president,” Stone said.
A few years ago, Rothrock said she could not imagine leaving.
“I never thought I would retire. I thought I would work until I died,” Rothrock said. “I love my work, and this work at the foundation has been like a gift from above. It’s been the most amazing journey I could have ever imagined.”
However, she said her experience on the board of directors of the nonprofit Martinsville hospital in the early 2000s taught her the importance of looking to the future and quitting while one is ahead. She was on the board when the decision was made to sell the hospital to a for-profit company and use the $150 million or so in assets to start The Harvest Foundation in 2002.
“I learned in life a long time ago, you need to plan for the future,” Rothrock said. The board had 13 months of discussion around strategy when deciding to sell, she said. “The hospital back in the late ‘90s was doing great, but we had a conversation about whether the local companies and population would continue to sustain it. Our timing on that decision was really, really spot-on, because the hospital was doing well, and things were flourishing. That was the moment I realized you have to make a decision when things are going well.”
Likewise, she said, it’s a good time to step aside from The Harvest Foundation, which she has led as president since 2008. Before that, she had served as interim executive director or assistant executive director since the foundation began in 2002.
When Rothrock got the call two weeks ago that her daughter-in-law was going in labor near Washington D.C., she drove up in the middle of the night. If she had any doubts about retiring, they disappeared when she met her new granddaughter.
“When I saw that face, and I saw my son with her, I thought, okay, there’s no doubt in my mind. I’m going to be here for them,” she said. “There is no experience like watching your child have a child.”
The choice to retire has been “bittersweet,” Rothrock said, but “it’s time. The economy in this community is in a place I don’t remember it ever being. Our economic development is on fire. Wages are up. What a great time to transition to new leadership. I know there is somebody incredibly wonderful out there who will do great things in this position.”
Planting seeds
Since the foundation began making grants in the community, Harvest has aimed to support projects impacting education, health care, and quality of life.
“From the beginning, I’ve always felt the single thing that can change lives the most is the opportunity and availability of education,” Rothrock said. “For so many years here, people could have a job but didn’t necessarily have to have an education. We saw the work that drove the economy for five or six decades that was going away quickly.”
Harvest’s support of education has included millions of dollars to improve opportunities in the k-12 school systems, as well as initial funding to establish the New College Institute to increase local access to bachelor’s degrees.
Rothrock and other interviewees gave the example of the SEED program at Patrick Henry Community College as a recent education success story. The program, funded with a grant from The Harvest Foundation, offers the first two years at Patrick Henry Community College at no cost to local high school graduates who meet certain requirements. Unlike a lot of financial aid, it is based on residency in Martinsville and Henry County instead of on financial need.
PHCC President Angeline Godwin called the model “incredibly innovative” and said Rothrock holds all grant programs to a high bar of accountability.
“Every item of requirement in this program is based on the best research we had at the time to show the true outcomes for students,” Godwin said. “I think the SEED program is truly a legacy that Ally should be proud of.”
Stone said the program has been “very well-received. Not everything we do at Harvest is always popular with the entire community, but SEED didn’t receive anything but praise.”
The SEED grant was based on the idea that “no one in this community should have a financial barrier to gaining an education,” Rothrock said. In the first year of the program, she said it resulted in PHCC enrollment going up by 27%, and it has continued to have a positive impact. “I think 10 years from now, there’s going to be an amazing story to tell about how that program changed lives,” she said.
Ryder said he believes SEED is “one of the first programs in the state” to use this model. He added that promoting education is right in line with Rothrock’s priorities at Harvest.
“Education and young people were always at the top of her list. One of the things I think Ally has always treasured is anything that she could do with young people,” Ryder said. He praised her for “coming up with the idea of the youth board and moving that forward. I think she has been and continues to be very excited about that.”
Harvest’s impact
Past and present board members said the foundation’s work and focus have continued to evolve and improve over the years.
“In the very early days we did a little bit of everything,” Rothrock said. However, she said, they soon realized that “until people are back at work with a good wage, all the other things don’t matter. You can build the environment around them, but if you don’t build a community in which people have a living wage, they can’t access it. That’s when we became laser-focused and very strategic about attracting high-wage jobs.”
Ryder said the organization puts together a “very in-depth strategic plan” every few years, and “over time, things change. When I first went on the board, we were trying to spread the grant-making between education, health care, and the general community. Towards the end, we thought if we could raise the wages and the standard of living, it was going to foster better jobs, a better tax base, and more people coming into the community. It became more of an economic development strategy.”
For example, Harvest is one of the primary funders of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., and the foundation has also participated in numerous projects assisting local governments in attracting new prospects.
Harvest has partnered with Henry County on a number of major economic development projects, such as helping fund the development and infrastructure of the Commonwealth Crossing industrial park. Commonwealth Crossing recently celebrated the opening of its first facility, a high-tech training site with temporary office and industrial space for new companies relocating to the park, and Polish company Press Glass is hard at work building its first U.S. plant just next door.
“Just the vision to know that we needed a first-class facility like that, and the willingness to step up and put money behind it, is a game-changer for us,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall. “We would not be where we are, we would not have an improving economy, without that work and vision.”
He also cited “the decision within the last year to create an economic incentive pool that we can tap into, that allows us to set ourselves apart from other localities,” as a factor in growing the local economy and attracting new industry.
Looking ahead
Rothrock has no plans to slow down between now and her retirement in mid-to-late-2020.
“The things we’re working really hard on right now are childcare, housing and transportation,” she said.
These three areas came out of discussions Harvest representatives had with city and county leaders, economic developers, and local employers about barriers the workforce currently faces. Once the economy started picking up, these challenges became more apparent, she said.
“We worked so hard on attracting new jobs and increasing the tax base that we didn’t pay attention to some of these other barriers,” Rothrock said. “I kept hearing employers saying there are problems because workers can’t find affordable child care, there are waiting lists, or there aren’t options to accommodate shift work.”
For example, she said, the area’s largest employer is the hospital. Many medical personnel work 12-hour shifts, from 7 to 7, but Rothrock estimated “95% of the childcare facilities here are not open past 6 at night.”
Not only is there a need for care, parents want a “rich learning environment” where young children will be stimulated and prepared to succeed in grade school, Rothrock said. Having child care is crucial to further economic development.
“We need to make sure children are learning from the earliest possible age, so that when they come through the workforce pipeline, they’re ready,” she said. “It’s also a recruitment and retention tool — having these options entices young people with families to come here and live and work.”
That has led Harvest to study child care in the area and come up with a plan to address the issue of affordability and access to high-quality care in the next few months. “I’m not taking my eyes off that. It’s really important,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to come out of the box here with some really exciting things.”
Moving on
Board members and colleagues met Rothrock’s retirement with some dismay and praised her work over the years.
Hall said, like Stone, that he “tried to talk her out of it [retiring].”
“I am saddened by this,” he said. “The county’s relationship with Harvest, and specifically our staff’s relationship with Allyson, is a tremendous partnership. She’s been a phenomenal team player, and she will be missed greatly.”
Former Harvest board member James McClain II, who served as chairman from 2012 to 2014, said running the foundation is “a difficult job, and she’s worked extremely hard at it.”
“From the moment that I joined the board, she was always a great resource for information, always willing to listen to different ideas and opinions, and trying to synthesize what she’d heard in the community,” McClain said. “I am happy for her. I’m disappointed in having such a strong community advocate step aside, but also optimistic about what the future may hold, and what Harvest may be able to do.”
Godwin praised Rothrock’s “innovative, entrepreneurial mindset.”
“I think it’s been extraordinary to work with Allyson and get to know her and The Harvest Foundation,” Godwin said. “Her entrepreneurial spirit really comes forth when you’re looking at new and innovative, creative programs for the community. That’s really what we’ve experienced at Patrick Henry.”
Thanks in part to Rothrock and Harvest, Godwin said, “I think we’re at a tipping point, and the next three to five years are going to be completely transformative in our community.”
Multiple colleagues and board members praised Rothrock’s ability to work well with different community members and bring people together. Ryder called her “a great convener.”
Stone said, “She’s found a way to get connected to as many voices as she can in this community from different areas. I think she’s done a good job of trying to bring in all kinds of thoughts and opinions and perspectives when we’re talking about a potential grant.”
He also said Rothrock also brought a new openness to Harvest’s work.
“For many years, we didn’t communicate with the community as often as we do now about the grants and what we’re doing in the community. I think Ally has played a big part in changing that,” Stone said.
Rothrock’s colleagues said she does not seek the spotlight and never makes Harvest’s work about herself.
“She would be the first one to tell you that it was a team effort,” McClain said. “What happened at Harvest was the result of good partnerships between the board, staff, and community. Ally did a tremendous job of being able to bring different groups of partners together to try and address challenges and solve problems.”
Rothrock “was not one who wanted to be at the forefront,” Ryder said.
“It has not been about herself — it’s always been about how do we make this place better,” Hall said. “If we could bottle that attitude and spread it around to our residents and our visitors and anybody who crosses our path, our world would be a much better place.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
