A grant from The Harvest Foundation will fund a new summer internship program aimed at recruiting young professionals from outside the area.
The $176,140 award to the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. is the second of eight grants announced in Harvest’s 2019 grant cycle. The EDC has a goal of recruiting at least 15 local employers to participate in this 1-year pilot program, with internships slated to take place in summer 2020, according to a news release from the foundation.
The internship program is part of broader efforts to recruit skilled workers to fill open jobs, said Sarah Hodges, EDC director of tourism and talent development. The EDC announced an increased focus on talent development last year. With Martinsville-Henry County’s 4.1% unemployment rate, local employers have cited finding qualified employees as “one of their biggest business challenges,” the organization said in a November 2018 release.
Hodges said one of their goals is “recruiting and retaining college students to intern in the area” and hopefully put down roots here.
Participating employers will provide $1,000 per intern so that “they have a stake in it,” Hodges said, with the EDC is providing a $3,000 match. The program will include an internship coordinator, who will work with companies to develop a job description and monitor progress. The primary goal is for companies eventually to hire interns for permanent jobs after they graduate, the release stated.
“We really want to make sure the program is valuable for both the employer and the employee, not just as a summer job, but as a career path,” Hodges said.
The EDC has plans to recruit interns this spring by visiting job fairs at colleges and universities in both Virginia and North Carolina. Local housing will be provided for interns from outside the area through a partnership with Carlisle School, according to the release.
While interns are here for the summer, organizers will plan social events and community service projects that “try to connect them to the area” and aid in recruitment, Hodges said.
Grant funds also will provide interns with training through the Disney Institute’s Approach to Leadership Excellence Capstone program, the release stated.
In a news release, Harvest Senior Program Officer DeWitt House stated, “Building and growing a strong workforce pipeline is necessary to keep Martinsville and Henry County moving forward. We’re focusing on attracting young professionals for competitive internships and giving them an advance look at our community. It gives us an opportunity to put our best foot forward and showcase our first-class amenities. At the same time, we’re able to provide a potential pool of employees for local businesses to access for future open positions.”
The grant is part of $3.88 million awarded to eight organizations in the foundation's 2019 grant cycle.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
