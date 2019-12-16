A grant from The Harvest Foundation will help a community nonprofit finish up the first phase of revitalization in the Bassett area.
With the renovation of the historic Bassett train depot recently completed, the Henry County Furniture Museum will use a $35,900 foundation grant to make improvements to the building across the street at 188 Reed Stone St. The space is being developed into a restaurant, called the Railway Cafe, that is slated to open in early 2020.
“We’re excited to see it open sometime in the next few months. It will be a quaint venue with a nice patio,” said Jeb Bassett, one of the leaders of the Henry County Furniture Museum organization. “It will be another food option for individuals and businesses in the Bassett area and the north end of Henry County, as well as hopefully weekend traffic to Philpott Lake, the marina, Fairystone and other attractions.”
The new eatery is just the latest in a series of improvement projects meant to attract visitors to downtown Bassett and the surrounding areas of Henry County. In 2013, The Harvest Foundation convened the Smith River Small Towns Collaborative with a mission of revitalizing and co-marketing the unincorporated communities of Bassett, Fieldale, Stanleytown and Koehler.
A mix of public and private grant funding launched the first phase of capital improvements, which are “pretty much completed,” Bassett said. These include renovations to the Fieldale Community Center and grounds and façade work along Marshall Way and Reed Stone, according to a news release from The Harvest Foundation.
Improvements to downtown Bassett have included a clock garden, landscaping work, curb and gutter, and expanded parking, he said. The former Bassett Train Depot and grounds were renovated into an event center, renamed the Bassett Train Station Event Center.
The event center’s grand opening is planned for spring 2020, “once all of our beautiful landscaping starts to bloom, and we’ll be able to enjoy the outside deck,” Bassett said.
Meanwhile, the station is already hosting a variety of events. About 225 people attended a sold-out concert Friday night at the depot with country band Crawford & Power, organized by the Rives Theatre and Rooster Walk as part of their “Rives on the Road” live music series.
“It was a great event,” Bassett said. “This is a practice round for us, like a soft opening to make sure we get it right.”
Other recent events have included a birthday party for a “3-year-old young man who loves trains,” Bassett said, and a dinner party. Two luncheons for about 125 people are scheduled this week.
In the news release, DeWitt House, senior program officer at The Harvest Foundation, said the Bassett area is “full of potential tourism growth.”
“Supporting revitalization in Martinsville and Henry County only helps our community grow and benefit from increased sales, meals and lodging tax,” House stated in the release. “When we develop and grow our local amenities, residents feel good about where they live, and in turn, we increase our attractiveness to potential employers and new residents.”
Bassett said he has heard lots of positive feedback from the community about the work so far.
“They love the colors of the train station and the improvements that have been done over the past couple years to enhance the whole area,” he said. “We’ve had countless compliments on how beautiful the train station is at night, especially with the Christmas decorations.”
The Henry County Furniture Museum leadership includes Robert H. Spilman Jr., Bassett and Edward H. White.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.