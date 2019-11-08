Harvest, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the community's health, educational opportunities and quality of life, welcomed Stacy Peters, who will serve as the foundation’s grants administrator, and promoted staff member India Brown to program officer.
Brown, who joined the foundation in 2016 as the grants administrator, said she’s grateful to be part of Harvest's family and looks forward to supporting the community in her new position.
“I am very passionate about the work of the foundation and excited to continue supporting its role in enhancing the lives of all Martinsville-Henry County citizens,” Brown said. “Most of all, I look forward to cultivating relationships with new and current community members and organizations as we all work together for the betterment of our community.”
Harvest Foundation President Allyson Rothrock said Brown was instrumental in developing the grants management system, along with input from other funders and local nonprofits.
“She was a natural fit for transitioning into the role of program officer with her passion for Martinsville-Henry County and her positive relationships throughout the community,” Rockrock said.
Brown served as the director of the HEY (Help Engage Youth) Collaborative at the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville, as an instructor for Piedmont Community Services and as the career development coordinator for Henry County Public Schools. She also serves on the Martinsville City Schools Endowment Board and the Patrick County Education Foundation. She is a former member of the Piedmont Arts’ Board of Directors and served on the Youth Council for the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board.
Brown will be tasked with new grant inquiries and reviews of preliminary applications. She will also work with grant-seekers to develop programs and initiatives as well as help identify other potential funding resources for important projects.
After grants are approved, program officers at the Harvest Foundation support grantees to implement programs and monitor the investment’s impact on the community. Additionally, they develop and cultivate the important relationships created through those investments. Peters will help to administer grants.
“I’ve lived in Martinsville and Henry County my entire life and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else,” she said. “I decided to focus on helping improve and support my hometown, and working for the Harvest Foundation will allow me to do just that. ”
Peters, who most recently worked as the coordinator of corporate and community events for New College Foundation, will be responsible for managing and assisting the staff with the grants process, ensuring the grants management system runs smoothly, evaluating policies and procedures and working closely with program officers to manage oversight of grants. She will also serve as a point of contact for all applicants and handle grant-related correspondence.
“Stacy brings a wealth of experience to Harvest from her time in the corporate and private sectors,” Rothrock said. “She will be a true asset to the foundation with her administrative skills and love for our community.”
She said both women's enthusiasm and passion are welcomed.
“It’s true in any position – in order to make the most of your career, you must be passionate about your work. Every position at Harvest is high-impact and requires a great deal of dedication and love for our community,” Rothrock said. “India and Stacy fully understand our mission and what we set out to accomplish each day.”
As Peters starts her journey with the nonprofit and Brown continues to make strides with the organization, the president expressed joy at having the two ladies on the staff.
“We are excited to have India and Stacy as part of the Harvest Foundation team,” Rothrock said. “As young professionals in Martinsville-Henry County, their voice is essential to the vision we have for Harvest and our community. We’re looking forward to their future at Harvest and the impact we’ll have moving forward.”
