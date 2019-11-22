Harvest Foundation President Allyson Rothrock announced today she will retire in mid-to-late 2020 after 17 years with the foundation.
The Harvest board of directors has hired executive search firm Korn Ferry to conduct a nationwide search for Rothrock’s replacement and hopes to announce a new leader by June.
Rothrock has worked at The Harvest Foundation since its inception in 2002. Before being named the foundation’s third executive in 2008, she served as either interim executive director or assistant executive director for six years.
The Harvest Foundation was formed in 2002 with proceeds from the sale of the nonprofit Memorial Hospital of Martinsville-Henry County. Rothrock was on the hospital board when the decision was made to use the $150 million in assets to create a local foundation benefiting Martinsville and Henry County. She was named the foundation’s first interim executive director in 2002 while the search for a permanent executive took place.
Harvest was charged with investing the assets from the hospital sale and awarding the income in the form of grants to support initiatives in priority areas of health, education and the workforce. Grant funding has increased from $3.8 million awarded in the first round of funding in 2003 to $22.3 million distributed in 2018.
According to a release, The Harvest Foundation awarded more than $125 million in grant dollars since its inception and has an annual grants budget of roughly $10 million. Grants are awarded with the aims of bolstering the local workforce, increasing educational attainment, improving access to health care, and improving quality of life in Martinsville and Henry County, the release stated.
The foundation’s next round of annual grants is expected to be announced this month.
In a news release announcing Rothrock’s retirement, the foundation’s board leader praised her work.
“Allyson is an exceptional leader who has grown the foundation tremendously throughout her 17 years of service,” David Stone, chairman of the Harvest Foundation Board of Directors, stated in the release. “Under her leadership, the foundation has grown its investments and its staff, and it has supported a number of projects and programs that make our community a wonderful place to live, work and play. Allyson has ensured that the foundation is in the best possible place for future growth, and we wish her the very best in her upcoming retirement.”
Past projects supported by The Harvest Foundation include development of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, the Smith River Sports Complex, and expansion of other outdoor recreation amenities such as the local trail network.
Over the years, the foundation has awarded millions in funding for K-12 education, community college and the creation of the New College Institute. Harvest’s efforts were recognized at the state level in April 2019, when the foundation received the 14th annual Chancellor’s Award from the Virginia Community College System in recognition of $8.9 million invested in programming at Patrick Henry Community College during the past two years.
Harvest’s recent support of PHCC includes a $3.1 million grant to create the SEED Fund in 2017. This 3-year pilot program makes the first two years of community college free of charge for all residents of Martinsville and Henry County who graduate from high school and home-schooling.
A $5.8 million grant to PHCC, announced in 2018, focuses on satisfying local workforce needs and providing students with the right skills for credentials and sustainable careers. It also develops a partnership with Sovah Health to create a Clinical Simulation Lab for Nursing Education, located at the Sovah Health-Martinsville facility.
In other recent awards, in July, The Harvest Foundation devoted $5 million in funding to start an incentive pool for economic development efforts such as the creation of new industry, job growth and expansion of existing businesses in the city and county. Board President David Stone announced the first incentive payment in the form of a ceremonial $600,000 check to Canadian forestry firm Teal-Jones Group in September, when Gov. Ralph Northam visited Henry County to celebrate the company’s planned, $21 million expansion of its pine processing operations here.
Harvest’s contribution was part of a $1 million incentive package in state and private funds that economic development officials credited in part with Teal-Jones’ choosing Virginia for its investment over competitors Washington state and Oklahoma.
During the ceremony, Stone said, “We created an incentive grant to be used for attracting new business and business expansion in this area. This is right in line with what we’re all about: Jobs.”
Currently, Harvest is working on projects to improve access to childcare and affordable housing in Martinsville and Henry County, the release stated.
Rothrock was attending a board meeting and not immediately available for comment, but in the release she said:
“I am passionate about Martinsville-Henry County and the work we do at the foundation with our partners. Transformation takes courage and it takes time – it’s not something that happens overnight or in a silo. I am grateful for everything we’ve been able to achieve. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. I look forward to seeing what the foundation and our community will accomplish in the future.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
