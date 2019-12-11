By Kim Barto Meeks
A grant from The Harvest Foundation will help connect two pieces of the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, making 10 continuous miles of paved trail once construction is completed.
Harvest announced Wednesday in a news release that it will award $320,600 over two years to Henry County to build section 6A, a 2.96-mile piece that will extend from the Spruce Street Trailhead to the end of the existing trail at Mulberry Creek.
In addition to this grant, the project is being funded by $828,000 from the Virginia Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Program, $132,500 from VDOT Revenue Sharing and a required local match from Henry County in the amount of $207,000, according to numbers provided by the county.
The announcement comes a month after officials unveiled section 6B of the Dick & Willie trail. That 2.5-mile route, which was built in part with nearly $1.4 million in Harvest funding, connects the Smith River Sports Complex to Spruce Street, where it ends with a trailhead near the city/county line that includes a paved parking lot and restrooms.
The first 4.5 miles of the Dick and Willie Passage were built in 2010, turning part of a defunct Norfolk Southern rail line into a nature trail. The original section starts at Virginia Avenue in Collinsville and stretches east through the city of Martinsville.
Officials say they hope to open the connecting section of trail by the summer of 2021, the release stated. The basic route has been laid out, but some specifics of the design are still being determined, said Tim Pace, Henry County’s engineering director.
Section 6A will run north from the trailhead, using existing sidewalks on Spruce Street for about a mile before crossing the road near the intersection with Corn Tassel Trail. From there, it will run through undeveloped property along Mulberry Creek to meet the first part of the Dick & Willie Passage. There are no homes along that stretch of trail, Pace said.
For the sidewalk portion, “there are a couple things that could be looked at,” Pace said. “Is there enough room to make the sidewalk wide enough to accommodate both foot traffic and bicycles? Or there may even be a combination of bicycles using the street while walkers use the sidewalk. It’s still being evaluated.”
Traffic studies will be conducted first to determine where exactly the trail crosses the road, and what the crossing will look like, he said. The design will have to comply with VDOT regulations for sight distance and notification of drivers. This could include signage or flashing lights to alert drivers to the crossing.
Henry County is preparing to submit what is called the “50% plan” to VDOT for review, he said. Once VDOT returns the plan with their comments and changes, “we’ll have a really good understanding of what’s needed to finalize the plan. I would anticipate having 95% of the plans ready by early spring,” Pace said.
Like the rest of the existing trail, section 6A will be flat to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and “very user-friendly. It’ll be one of the most scenic sections of the Dick and Willie Trail,” he said.
Officials praised the trail construction as an opportunity for tourism and economic growth. In the news release, foundation President Allyson Rothrock called the trail system “not only a community gem but an economic driver.”
“Trails bring job growth in construction and maintenance as well as tourism-related opportunities, like rafting on the Smith River, bike purchases, food-and-lodging purchases and more,” Rothrock said in the release. “This asset truly is one of the key pieces of our community’s economic rebuilding efforts.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall added in the release, “The Dick & Willie Trail is one of the best amenities we have, and we are particularly excited about the 6A project. When it’s finished, we will have more than 10 contiguous miles of trail through this community, and that opens up a lot of possibilities moving forward.”
The 2019 Rivers and Trails plan for Martinsville-Henry County, a report from Dan River Basin Association, states that the completed 10-mile rail trail will see economic impact from “increased trail use, the ability to hold a marathon and additional races, and increased use by the local community, improving overall health and quality of life.”
Having 20 miles of available trail round-trip opens up the doors for additional sporting and recreational events like bike rides and foot races, according to the grant application. The trail already hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including the Turkey Day 5K and Family Run, the Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K and others, organized by Miles in Martinsville.
Tourism officials hope to capture economic impact similar to the Virginia Creeper Trail in the far-western part of Virginia, which sees about $1.2 million in annual tourist spending, according to the release.
Sarah Hodges, director of tourism and talent development at the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., said the Dick & Willie and other trails in the area benefit both residents and visitors.
“Many visitors decide to plan trips around it, making their stay an experience, enjoying other area walking trails and amenities in Martinsville-Henry County,” Hodges stated in the release.
Harvest grant funds will primarily be used for trail construction, the release said. A portion is earmarked to purchase a trail counter system that will provide reliable usage data.
For more information on the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, follow “Dick and Willie Trail” on Facebook or visitmartinsville.com.
This was the fourth of eight grants The Harvest Foundation plans to announce throughout December as part of its 2019 grant cycle. This year, the foundation is using a “Grants Map” graphic to unveil the eight projects one by one. Each announced grant takes the shape of an “X” on the map, which is a visual of the Martinsville-Henry County footprint. Additional information about the grant will appear by hovering over and/or clicking the “X” on the map.
For more information on The Harvest Foundation and grant announcements, visit the foundation’s social media (facebook.com/harvest.foundation.mhc) and website (theharvestfoundation.org).
