The idea of a Henry County agricultural affair, planted earlier this year by the board of supervisors, has received a little seed money.
The Harvest Foundation has given the county a $10,000 grant to help with planning and development of the fair.
A release from Harvest said the grant primarily would be used for promotional items such as a logo and website.
The idea for a fair first emerged from Henry County Supervisor Joe Bryant in January. Bryant said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told him he thinks the speedway would be a great site for fair, and retired businessman George Lester said his company, the Lester Group, a real estate development and forest products company, would be willing to provide a site for the fair free to the county.
Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams in February had reported to supervisors that he had gathered information from other nearby areas that have fairs and that "a county fair could provide a fun and affordable event for area residents and visitors.”
Adams said Virginia has 63 fairs that are produced with four types of public-private arrangements and include midway rides, agricultural exhibits, games, food, beauty pageants, animals, concerts, tractor pulls, demolition derbies and rodeos.
Patrick County and Franklin County have fairs, and the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is the largest in this area and runs for nine days. It is family owned-and-operated, and Adams said an average of 39,000 to 40,000 people attend.
“A county fair has the potential to become an important economic driver for our community,” said DeWitt House, senior program officer at The Harvest Foundation, said in a release announcing the grant. “We applaud the County of Henry for working to establish a community celebration that we hope will draw fair-goers from across Martinsville-Henry County and the region.”
Adams said in the release that he is excited to jump into the next phase of development for the fair. “The Henry County Fair is scheduled to launch in early fall of 2021, and there is much planning and work to be done to make this happen,” he said.