Childcare assistance is coming to people who work in the medical and emergency fields.
The Harvest Foundation is partnering with United Way and Smart Beginnings Martinsville Henry County to provide a $150,000 Emergency Childcare Relief Fund to aid priority health-care workers and first responders in meeting short-term childcare needs.
This fast-moving program began Wednesday with talks among the various agencies and entities involved and is going to take effect as soon as possible – perhaps next week.
On Friday Harvest, Smart Beginnings and United Way will be on a conference call with stakeholders, including the Virginia Department of Health, Department of Social Services, Sovah Health, YMCA, the city of Martinsville and Henry County, to iron out details. The plan for how the program will be carried out should be completed today, after that call, said Philip Wenkstern, executive director of United Way of MHC.
Regarding the release of the funds, Harvest President Allyson Rothrock said, “We’re ready. As soon as everybody’s ready, we’re ready. We don’t want any time to lapse for these really important people who need to work, to have a safe place for their children.”
Smart Beginnings began talking with childcare providers Monday to assess needs, Wenkstern said.
Not only is childcare needed for children who were expected to be in school during this time, but also childcare providers are not able to take care of as many children as they normally are.
Because of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, groups of no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in one place. That means, in a day care, there would be one or two teachers per eight or nine children in a room or on the playground at a time.
Not only does that lower the number of children a center can handle with existing staff, Wenkstern said, but it also would cost the center more in staffing.
The funds from Harvest will go toward scholarships for individuals as well as in aid to childcare providers, “to make it easier for them to operate,” Wenkstern said.
The funding will cover about the next month, said Sheryl Agee, Harvest’s impact officer/team leader, “until state and federal funding comes” to take over.
It’s all in beginning stages, she said, and officials are ironing out many of the details, such as how to aid those providers, or if the assistance would apply to children already enrolled in childcare.
“This whole situation is complicated … and literally changes hour by hour,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
This childcare program is just one of many solutions being created around the community to help working parents with their children who are home from school unexpectedly. In many case, childcare and other matters during this time of social isolation come down to “neighbor looking after neighbor,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
The agencies have been working on improving the childcare situation locally for the past year, Wenkstern said, so they already had a framework to jump in and start working on this stop-gap program.
Meanwhile, the YMCA in Martinsville is ready to begin providing childcare to those children of emergency and medical workers on Monday.
The YMCA normally has about 40 children in its childcare program during Christmas and spring breaks from school, YMCA Executive Director Brad Kinkema said. During this first week school has been out, only about 20 children have been attending.
Kinkema said he attributes that lower number to the fact that a lot of parents are working from home or can send their children with someone who is working or staying at home.
On Tuesday the YMCA sent notices to inform parents who use the childcare that the YMCA will be closed after today, and the childcare services would be available only to preschool- and elementary-school-aged children whose parents work in emergency services or medical care. The closing will be in effect until at least March 30.
Kinkema said about half of the 20 kids now using the YMCA’s childcare service would continue to attend, and another 20 children would start attending Monday, to make a total of about 30 children.
The Emergency Childcare Relief Fund would be available for children who attend most or all local childcare centers.
