The process of finding a new president for The Harvest Foundation will take at least several months and involves input from partners and community leaders, a search committee member said.
Larry Ryder, former Harvest board member and chair, said the process of finding Allyson Rothrock’s replacement started with hiring an executive search firm to help them look for qualified candidates. The committee interviewed four firms before hiring Korn Ferry.
The board hopes to announce a new president by June of next year. Rothrock has said she plans to retire in mid-to-late 2020.
After hiring the search firm, Harvest board leaders spent a lot of time with the principals of Korn Ferry and “talked to them about what we’re looking for, as well as recommending other people in the community that they should talk to directly” for input, Ryder said. These include area nonprofits, “key people in the city and county,” and economic development personnel, he said.
“I don’t know how we would do it without a national search firm,” Ryder said. “Korn Ferry has a huge database of qualified people from all walks of life, including foundations and nonprofits. They’ll come up with a matrix of the type of person we’re looking for and the type of skills they have, and they’ll cast that net out in their database.”
Although the search will be conducted nationwide, “of course we’re open to people in the community here,” he said. There are merits to bringing in an outside executive, someone “with a fresh pair of eyes,” as well as hiring a local person who already knows the community.
After receiving the initial applications, Korn Ferry will “pare down to what are the most qualified people,” he said. Eventually, the search committee hopes to end up with five to eight finalists and bring them in for interviews.
“Staff will have a chance to interview them as well,” Ryder said.
While Ryder and other board members agreed Rothrock will be a hard act to follow, he said, “Hopefully we’ll uncover somebody out there that will be absolutely perfect for Martinsville-Henry County.”
Those interested in applying for the president position can send a resume and cover letter to HarvestFoundationPresident@KornFerry.com. The job description and additional information are available at www.theharvestfoundation.org.
