If you suspect you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call the health department first.
That’s the advice of Dr. Kerry Gateley, the director of the West Piedmont Health District, which covers Henry, Patrick and Franklin Counties plus Martinsville; and the Central Virginia Health District, which covers the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell and the city of Lynchburg.
He’s your man on point in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in this region, and his advice is clear.
Call the health department and “don’t go anywhere” - not even your regular doctor’s office, until talking with health department officials.
Health department staff will talk with a person who speculates on possibly having COVID-19 to help determine if that could be accurate. That review would include talking about signs and symptoms as well as the person’s travel history, “looking for a plausible exposure.”
If it’s possible that person has COVID-19 or needs some form of medical assistance, the health department staff would coordinate with the doctor or hospital, “so they have some forewarning that this individual is about to show up.”
Gateley warns that “just because you have a respiratory illness at this time of year doesn’t mean it’s COVID-19 at all. Part of the process is trying to rule out other possibilities.”
This area still is in the midst of flu season, he said, so “not everything that coughs is going to be COVID-19 at all.” Other sicknesses that are going on don’t get the attention COVID-19 does: “I was noting with disappointment we’ve had three influenza deaths in children in Virginia, and no one’s remarked on that.”
Part of the challenge in diagnosing if a person’s ailment is COVID-19 is that it’s “very similar to a cold or flu,” Gateley said. It starts mildly, with a runny nose, scratchy throat, sneezing and coughing.
It starts looking more like COVID-19 when a person has had plausible exposure to the COVID-19 virus, plus gets more severe coughing, a general malaise and a form of pneumonia developing deep in the lungs, he said. That’s the point at which the person is recommended to take the COVID-19 test, though testing may be done for other illnesses first.
Now that the COVID-19 test is commercially available, the health department is still encouraging physicians and hospitals to do the same screening they are doing at the health department: “Looking at the big picture, and then the doctor’s office can order the commercial test ... or send specimens to the state lab.”
The commercial test is available for LabCorps, which may have a few days’ turnaround, he said, whereas the state laboratory can have results in a few hours.
The health department is in “pretty constant” communications with the local hospital, Sovah Health, he said. That comes in part from already being in weekly or daily contact with the hospital on other unrelated cases, on a regular basis.
“With something like this, there’s going to be even more communication,” he said.
The local health district follows the lead of the Virginia Department of Health, whose information “is very carefully researched. Their recommendations coincide with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control]. At the local level it’s a matter of us applying those guidelines to specific situations.”
Gately also keeps on top of the latest information from the CDC, medical journals and other sites specific to medical professionals, he said.
The role
Gateley describes his position as “a dual role.” He is a physician health officer using his medical and public health knowledge to implement Virginia Department of Health programs, “making sure the public is protected in a variety of ways.” He also is the director in charge of the operations of the health districts.
His territory covers eight health departments, five in central Virginia and three in the vicinity of Martinsville.
About two-thirds of his time is spent in Lynchburg, and the rest is in Southside. He has offices in Franklin County and in the Martinsville Health Department, he said.
One of the things he likes about the job is that “no two days are the same,” he said. Other than scheduled meetings, “I don’t know what challenges are going to come my way.”
Such as, presently, with COVID-19 — or someone being bitten by a wild animal, or H1N1 or Ebola, he said.
A significant part of his job is “assessing the overall health of the community” and creating plans for improvements, he said.
The experience
Gateley started in this area about two years ago as interim director of the district and was made director when the two districts combined in June 2018.
He has served as director of tuberculosis control, state epidemiologist and director of communicable disease control with the Tennessee Department of Health; vice president of clinical services at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.; and health officer/executive director for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in West Virginia.
That “significant experience at the state level” plus having had been a hospital administrator gives him “a decent understanding of what’s going on on the other side,” he said.
In 2008 he became the health director for the Central Virginia Health District with the Virginia Department of Health, and served as interim director for two other health districts from 2014-2016.
Working in public health is what he likes best, he said, which is why he took his role as a VDH regional director.
His bachelor’s degree is from Christian Brothers University (then College) in 1982, and his M.D. is from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in 1985, according to Bulletin reports. He received a master’s degree in public health from the University of South Carolina in 1987.
Knew it was coming
From that background, Gateley has developed clear ideas about how to handle a pandemic such as COVID-19.
If a case were to be confirmed in the Martinsville, Henry or Patrick areas, “a lot of our messages wouldn’t change,” he said.
The health department probably would be stronger in encouraging people to practice social distancing and isolation and discouraging having people get together in large numbers.
People should consider, “‘Do we really need to get a bunch of people together,’” he said, and plan that “‘if we must meet, what can we do to minimize the potential transmission of the virus among crowds?”
People should be “practicing pharmacological interventions, better hand-washing, more frequent cleaning” and think about “how you might do better on those things before we have any cases.”
Don’t put too much stock in wearing masks, he said. Having a mask on the face just encourages people to put their hands to their face to adjust it, and germs can get in easily in the gaps around where the mask meets the face.
“We’re fairly constantly getting calls from the public and from organizations wanting general information” about COVID-19, Gateley said, as well as “calls from local governments and other institutions.”
He and other health officials have long been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in China and its march across the globe, he said.
“Given how connected the world is by travel, we knew” it was coming.
