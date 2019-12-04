Medicaid recipients have less than a month left to lock in health care coverage for 2020, and an event on Saturday seeks to help people decipher their options.
Since Medicaid expansion took effect Jan. 1 in Virginia, more than 4,900 new enrollees have signed up for health coverage in Martinsville and Henry County alone, outreach advocate Ann Walker said. Now, it’s time for many of them to renew. While new Medicaid recipients can sign up at any time, the open enrollment period to choose a managed-care organization ends Dec. 30.
The MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will host a Medicaid Open Enrollment/Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Health Connect Center, 56 W. Church St. Representatives from the six Medicaid MCOs will be on hand to answer questions about benefits, and attendees can get one-on-one help changing their plan or signing up for new coverage.
Choosing the right plan can be complicated, Walker said. “It’s confusing to me, and I do this all day every day. It can be overwhelming.”
While the six companies offer the same core Medicaid benefits, not all doctors and dentists accept each plan. This is important for users to understand, because the default choice does not allow them to go to the hospital in Martinsville, Walker said.
“They [enrollees] get a letter saying they can choose an MCO or be assigned one. If you don’t choose one, they automatically put you in United Healthcare, but our hospital [Sovah-Martinsville] doesn’t accept it,” she said.
People also may not realize that their plan covers vision or dental care, Walker said, or cancer screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies. Saturday’s event is an opportunity to learn more about what each plan covers.
The companies also offer different perks to entice people to sign up. Five of the six MCOs offer free smartphones. All offer transportation to medical appointments, but some also provide rides to the grocery store, food banks, or church. Depending on the plan, recipients can get help paying for GED preparation and testing, weight-loss programs, Boys & Girls Club memberships for their children, home meal delivery after a hospital stay and free diapers or other baby supplies.
New Medicaid eligibility guidelines that went into effect this year raised the income limits on adults with disabilities and parents of children by thousands of dollars. Childless adults who earn $17,237 or less per year are also eligible for Medicaid for the first time.
Before 2019, for example, a single disabled person had to make $9,700 or less in a year to qualify for Medicaid benefits. That limit has been raised to $17,237. A family of three (two parents and a child) may now earn up to $29,436, a substantial increase from the previous limit of $6,900.
Being healthy matters
“It’s been a great thing for so many people in our community. I have run into many people where this has made a world of difference,” Walker said of the Medicaid expansion. Many people who may not have been able to afford medication or manage their health conditions in the past can now “be a viable part of the workforce.
“Healthy adults make great parents and employees. You can’t go to work if you’re not healthy,” she said.
Walker gave the example of a local woman who was not able to work because she needed double hip replacements. The woman’s parents, who were in their 80s, were taking care of her. After signing up for health care, she had the surgery she needed and is doing much better.
“Now, she is able to take care of herself and her dad,” Walker said.
However, even people who seem healthy on the surface need health coverage, she said.
“I tell people, even though you’re healthy now, you’re one accident away from disaster,” Walker said. “I had a gentleman last month who stepped on something at work and got a puncture wound. He didn’t have any health insurance.”
When the man went to the hospital, doctors discovered he had diabetes. He had no idea he had the condition because he “never went to the doctor,” she said. “He had to have his foot amputated.”
Worker’s compensation would not cover the cost because they considered the diabetes a pre-existing condition. Walker said she was able to get him signed up for health coverage before he left the hospital, which fortunately helped with his medical bills.
Awareness needed
While local Medicaid outreach efforts have seen great success getting new people signed up this year, she said, “there’s still a need to let people know it’s available. We’re still trying to find people who are uninsured or underinsured.”
Some people may qualify for coverage, even if they have other health insurance. In those cases, Medicaid can pick up costs that primary insurance does not cover, Walker said.
Attendees on Saturday can learn more about eligibility and get help signing up for Medicaid for the first time, as well as other state programs, such as CCC+ (an “enhanced form of Medicaid,” Walker said), FAMIS (health care coverage for children), and special programs for pregnant women and new mothers. Open enrollment runs through Dec. 18 for CCC+ recipients, and Dec. 19 through Feb. 28 for Medallion 4.0 (FAMIS) enrollees.
Individuals or families interested in applying that day need to bring a Social Security number for each household members seeking coverage and proof of income for the month of November for any/all members who work or receive Social Security.
Individuals applying for Medicaid must be Virginia residents between 19 and 64 years old, not already in or eligible for Medicare, and meet the income requirements.
For additional information, call Ann Walker, Medicaid Outreach Advocate at 276-732-0509.
This project is funded by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, the Harvest Foundation, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and Optima Health.
The Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness began operations in 2005 to promote health, reduce health risk factors and to increase access to medical services, primarily for the uninsured and underserved. The organization provides primary health services on a sliding pay scale at Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health. The Health Connect Center is also operated by the coalition, as a “one-stop shop” for individuals in MHC who need help breaking through barriers to health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.healthycommunitymhc.org.
The Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) helps uninsured Virginians and those who live in underserved communities receive medical, dental and mental health care. VHCF support helps free clinics, community health centers and others to expand both the types of care offered and the number of patients cared for each year. In addition to grants, VHCF programs help make prescription medications available to those who can’t afford them. And VHCF outreach helps uninsured children receive medical and dental coverage. For more information, please visit www.vhcf.org.
