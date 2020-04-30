Heavy rains and high winds caused several trees to fall across power lines along Corn Tassel Trail in Martinsville overnight.
Utility crews were removing those trees and repairing the lines this morning.
Appalachian Power reports fewer than five customers in Henry County are without power today, but nearly 200 customers are without power in adjoining counties.
The National Weather Service calls for more showers today that "may produce gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding."
