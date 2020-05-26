The Virginia Department of Health shows 13 more cases of the coronavirus in Henry County over the weekend.
Nancy Bell, West Piedmont Health District spokesperson said five are females, one between 10 and 20 years of age, one in her 20s, 2 in their 30s and one in her 50s.
Eights are males; between 10 and 20 years of age, one in his 20s, one in his 40s, two in their 50s and one in his 70s.
The Virginia Department of Health reports this morning there are 37,727 cases and 1,208 deaths statewide. Some 4,269 people have been hospitalized.
Henry County's number of positive cases increased to 77, with 7 hospitalized and 2 deaths. Martinsville has 24 cases, five and one death. Patrick County has 14 cases. Franklin County's total is at 33, with 3 hospitalized and 2 deaths. Danville now has 48 cases, and Pittsylvania County now has 35.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map showed 5,439,559 cases worldwide and 345,589 deaths. In the U.S. there are 1,646,495 cases. The Worldmeters coronavirus update -- which always trends a little higher -- shows the death count in the U.S. at 99,396.
