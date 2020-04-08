It took Henry County Administrator Tim Hall a little less than 27 minutes to break down the bad news about the budget.
That’s how long the Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night for the presentation of an initial county budget for fiscal year 2021 that “none of us likes,” Hall said, “but this is the situation that we find ourselves in.”
The bare-bones, $157,204,902 spending plan presented Tuesday bears little resemblance to the one county staff had prepared just a few weeks ago, which originally included money for new hires, across-the-board raises, a 5% increase in fire department funding and the long-delayed purchase of a new ladder truck.
That was before the coronavirus struck.
“We had a budget March 20. We threw it out and started over,” Hall told the board. “We are down to the bone with what I’m going to present to you. If it gets worse, we will be into the bone.”
The pandemic means the county will see less income from taxes on meals, lodging and sales. Economic fallout from COVID-19 likely means big changes for the state budget, as well. Roughly a little more than half of the county’s revenue comes from the state, according to Hall.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene in Richmond on April 22 for what is usually a veto session, but this time it will be “chock full of budget adjustments,” he said.
Because of the uncertainty of state funding, Hall asked the board to postpone some upcoming budget activities until after April 22. Supervisors unanimously approved delaying their budget work session planned for Thursday evening and the public hearings on the school and county budgets originally scheduled for April 20. No new dates were set during the meeting.
Because of COVID-19, “we are facing things we have never before faced in our lifetime. It’s an ongoing and ever-changing landscape,” Hall said.
The board will likely adopt the county budget in May and appropriate it in June, which is a month later than usual, but still meets the legally obligated deadline.
“What today’s budget does is it buys us time until we can get past the meeting on the 22nd and see where we are,” Hall said. Even after it goes into effect for the new fiscal year starting July 1, “this budget will require tweaking virtually every month of the fiscal year.”
The $157.2 million plan is an increase of 4.2% over the current fiscal year budget of $150,808,768. Most of that is because of additional state funding that is projected for Henry County Schools, at least “as the state budget stands now,” Hall said. There are also additional costs for foster care services and a 12% increase in health insurance premiums.
County staff are recommending level funding in almost every area, including a local contribution of $18,925,432 to the school system. This is the same as the current year but roughly $1.1 million less than what the schools requested March 5, budget documents show.
“We are not in a position with this bare bones approach to enhance that local number,” Hall said.
Other expenses include the Children's Services Act program for at-risk youth and foster care, which is expected to double in cost from $1 million to $2 million.
“Those costs are going up because more kids are in foster care, and more service providers are charging us more money to provide those services to the kids,” Hall said. “We have to pay it. We have no choice.”
The budget provides continued coverage of 100% of health insurance costs for single employees, plus a small supplement to help staff pay for additional coverage for spouses and children.
Small raise in Public Service
The only pay raise included is “a small increase for our hourly Public Safety employees. They are on the front line, working extremely diligently right now,” Hall said. “We feel confident that we can cover that fairly small increase for that group through increased revenue from call volume.”
As for other county employees, Hall said he would look for ways to increase their pay, such as a stipend, once the budget situation stabilizes.
“We need to pay our people more, and it broke my heart to take that out” of the budget,” Hall said. “We’ve had people working their hearts out, especially this past month. I would really like to address this going forward, but I think it’s going to take till mid-year until we get our footing.”
One bright spot is sales tax revenue, which is projected to increase 6.9% over the previous year.
“Don’t get giddy about this,” Hall warned. “It was a one-time jump because the state began to collect online sales tax. We think that’ll level off.”
Potential new revenue
The General Assembly granted Henry County and several other localities the authority to put a 1% sales tax increase on the ballot in November. If voters approve it, the funds would go to school construction. However, Hall said he did not know if this measure would be “on the chopping block for April 22.”
The state legislature also approved equal taxing authority, giving the county the option to impose increases on meals, lodging, and other tax streams. However, these increases are “not on the table for the next 12 months. There’s no way we could ask people to pay more under the circumstances,” Hall said.
New expenses
On the expense side, the county’s legal fees are “up significantly” because of the city of Martinsville’s reversion proceedings. Costs for the registrar’s office are anticipated to rise 7.7% because of several new voting initiatives passed by the state legislature that he called “unfunded mandates.” There will also be new costs after Gateway Streetscape dissolves effective June 30 and the county takes on these duties under the new Community Beautification line item.
Henry County contributes funding to 29 outside agencies. Of these, 14 requested increases for the coming year. Only two agencies are recommended for additional funding, and these are conditional upon the city of Martinsville also approving a proportional increase, Hall said. They are ANCHOR Commission, which would receive an extra $15,000 to expand its coverage from 5 to 7 days a week, and the Smith River Sports Complex, which would receive a one-time payment of $16,000 to help with a funding shortfall they will face in their Harvest Foundation grant.
Not all bad
Hall noted the news has not been all bad for Henry County. He cited economic development announcements from Eastman, Teal Jones Pine Products, DRP Performance, and Advanced Revert, which brought new jobs and millions of dollars of new investment to the area. Press Glass has produced its first product from the new plant in Ridgeway. Construction of the new Adult Detention Facility is “rolling” and still on target to open in January 2022, he said. In addition, before the pandemic, Henry County had its lowest unemployment rate in 20 years.
He reminded the board that the Appalachian Power substation at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre came at the end of last year’s budget process, which meant “a huge savings that we did not have to take on.”
“I don’t want anyone to forget: That legislation saved this community about $27 million that APCO was able to front that cost through its footprint as opposed to our local partners having to come up with that,” Hall said.
“We have had some highlights, and I think it’s important that we don’t lose sight of that. It’s just in the last month that we’ve had our worlds turned upside down, but in the months prior to that, we were having a really successful year,” he said.
Preparing for worse
Hall closed out his presentation with a graphic of a person standing with a giant question mark.
“What’s coming? I wish I could tell you. Yesterday, the governor said our peak [for the outbreak] has been rolled back from May 20 to April 20. The medical issue is by far the worst, but the economic fallout is going to last a lot longer. We’d better be prepared to stand down on any significant expenditures that are not in the budget,” he said.
Once the county announces a new date for the budget public hearing, Hall said there will be multiple ways for the public to share their opinions without showing up in person. A email account and phone hotline will be set up for public feedback, and any comments will be read into the record during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.