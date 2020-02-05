Plans to build a $14 million early childhood education center on the campus of Patrick Henry Community College got a boost Tuesday from the Henry County Board of Supervisors, which voted to add the center to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
This will make PHCC eligible to apply for other funding from certain federal agencies, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
Supervisors approved the measure Tuesday afternoon before participating in a budget planning session with staff from the county and Henry County Sheriff’s Office at the Henry County Public Safety building on DuPont Road.
Language added to the CEDS document states, “Construction of an early childhood development center to provide childcare for students and surrounding employers and serve as an early childhood education training center. The center will strengthen the Martinsville-Henry County workforce and build a pipeline of fully trained and credentialed early childcare professionals.”
The Virginia Community College Board gave PHCC approval in mid-January to begin fundraising for the new center. College officials have said construction will be funded entirely through grants and private funds.
PHCC’s proposal to the state board shows plans for a 2-story, 32,000-square-foot building near the intersection of College Drive and Patriot Avenue that will provide daily childcare for infants and children up to age 4, after-school care for children in kindergarten through seventh grade and classroom space for students in the college’s early childhood education programs. Officials hope to complete the project by fall 2022.
Henry County, PHCC, the city of Martinsville and business leaders have been participating in an ongoing study of local childcare needs facilitated by The Harvest Foundation. Lack of access to affordable childcare is one of several barriers that can prevent people from participating in the workforce, officials have said.
County leaders echoed that sentiment Tuesday afternoon in a discussion of budget priorities and factors that could impact county finances in the upcoming fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
“We’ve had success with economic growth, but now the ancillary things with that — housing, childcare, transportation — need to be addressed,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said during the planning session.
More housing needed
On the housing issue, Hall mentioned a proposal to turn the former John Redd Smith School into affordable housing has seen “a significant amount of interest from developers.”
The Board of Supervisors recently has taken action to allow redevelopment of that building, which closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year with the opening of the new Meadowview Elementary School in Figsboro. At its meeting in December, the board approved a request from the school system for the county to take ownership of the property and authorized staff to move forward with issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for its redevelopment.
The board then approved in January abandoning a section of state-maintained roadway within the parcel.
While the RFP has not yet been issued, Hall said he has been contacted by developers from as far away as San Diego who were asking about the project.
“We are hoping to address options for workforce housing,” Hall said. He said he envisions the development providing more options for “young people working for companies like Monogram and Eastman, making $17, $18, $19 an hour.”
Yes, there is plenty of real estate for sale in the county, but it’s not necessarily what these workers want or need, Hall said.
“You can drive down any street and see houses for sale here. Yes, you can buy a house fairly cheaply, but you’re going to have to double your investment to fix it up. People that age don’t want a fixer-upper,” he said.
To address the shortage of suitable housing, the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation last summer hired Jeff Sadler for a new position as housing and revitalization coordinator. Sadler is working to help identify potential sites for housing in the community and secure grant funds to make them happen.
“He has been a godsend to get us through this whole maze of how to address this,” Hall said of Sadler.
Hall said there are plans to have another local housing summit in the near future to discuss these issues. The first summit, held in July, was attended by about 125 people, past Bulletin coverage shows.
Looking ahead to 2021
During the planning session, Hall shared the current outlook for fiscal year 2021 and other needs to consider in crafting the county budget.
On the revenue side, the county could see an additional $4 million to $5 million in sales tax if a bill currently before the General Assembly goes through. County officials have asked for permission to allow residents to vote on adding 1% to the sales and use tax to fund school construction and renovations. A bill to that end, sponsored by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), was approved by a subcommittee on Monday and will go to a floor vote of the House, Hall said.
The impact of other pending state legislation on the budget is not yet known. This includes bills to allow public employees to participate in collective bargaining and changes to the election process that could raise the cost to the county.
On the expense side, health insurance costs are increasing, but officials do not know by how much, Hall said. The county and county schools currently pay the full cost of single-employee coverage. “I do not want to take away that benefit,” he said. “It helps set ourselves apart from other jurisdictions.”
Hall’s budget likely will propose hiring more staff in light of the dissolution of Gateway Streetscape at the end of the fiscal year, and an increased workload for the Parks and Recreation department, he said.
When Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams was hired, “we had seven facilities. Now we have 28, and no additional staff for Roger,” Hall said.
Adams is also heading up organization of the Henry County Fair planned for next year.
Hall added that a larger maintenance staff is needed because the county is responsible, through a prior agreement, for all maintenance of the Dick and Willie Trail — even the parts that go through the city.
The county also needs to consider its role in supporting the Smith River Sports Complex after its Harvest Foundation funding stops, Hall said. He showed figures that the complex was rented 51 out of 52 weekends last year, and visitors drove an average distance of 165 miles for events. While these visitors are in town, he said, “They’re buying snacks, they’re buying lottery tickets, and we don’t have to incarcerate or educate them.
“I think it’s clear that the sports complex is having a positive impact on this community. Clearly we cannot afford for this amenity to go away or be not taken care of.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
