Longtime Henry County educator Joseph “Joe” DeVault received the 2019 Jack Dalton Community Service Award on Tuesday night in recognition of his “unparalleled service to every aspect of our school system.”
The audience gave a standing ovation as DeVault accepted the award from Dalton’s widow, Lois, during the evening session of the Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting.
DeVault worked as a teacher, coach and school administrator during his career of more than 30 years in Henry County Schools. After his retirement, he continued working in education as an at-large member of the Henry County School Board for 12 years, including serving as chair in 2013 and 2018, before stepping down last month. In addition, he has volunteered with Piedmont Arts, Grace Network and his church.
Reading from the award nomination, Iriswood District Supervisor J. David Martin praised DeVault for playing “an integral part in making our community a better place to live, work and raise a family” since the early 1960s.
“The person nominating this individual said this about his service to education – ‘I truly believe that it is through the recipient’s leadership is why the Henry County School System stands head and shoulders above other school systems,’” Martin said.
Martin also quoted one of DeVault’s former students as saying, “‘Dr. DeVault was one of the first people I met when I moved to Henry County over 38 years ago. As a teenager in a new school in a new town, Dr. DeVault went out of his way to make me feel at home. He gave me a tour of the school and even took me to a Spartan baseball game.’”
Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams said of DeVault, “He’s always fostering goodwill among everyone — players, coaches, staff. During his time on the school board, he made sure the communication lines stayed solid, and that fosters a positive environment for the entire county.”
The Jack Dalton award is named for a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years who was serving as the board chair at the time of his death on May 24, 2000. Each year, the board of supervisors honors a Henry County resident who exemplifies a spirit of community service and demonstrates active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Candidates are nominated by community members.
“I had so much respect for Mr. Dalton for so many years,” DeVault said. “He was such a leader for our county. I feel very honored that I’m holding a plaque with his name on it.”
Reflecting on his work, he said, “Our schools have been successful, and I’m smart enough to know that it has to do with the classroom teachers. They’re out there where the rubber meets the road. They’re working every day for the betterment of the young people in the county, which translates into a better environment for all of us.”
He also praised the staff and administrators who support teachers, as well as “the great collaborative effort between this board and the school board. All of that translates into a better school system and a better life here in Henry County.”
DeVault thanked Lois Dalton and the board for honoring him.
“I do appreciate it deeply,” he said. “I love Henry County. It is home to me, and when I’m out, I am proud of saying I’m from Henry County.”
