Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting planned for Tuesday will feature shortened agenda, limit of 10 people in the room at one time

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet as scheduled at 3 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but with some changes because of coronavirus precautions.
For one, the agenda is shorter than usual. That’s by design, officials said. Certain issues involving public input, such as further discussion of Comcast’s proposed franchise agreement with the county, originally scheduled for this meeting, are being pushed to a later date. A proposed VDOT public hearing on the 6-Year Secondary Road Plan also is being postponed.
This is in order to comply with the governor’s order limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. The meeting will also adhere to that rule by limiting the number of people allowed in the Summerlin meeting room.
“The agenda has been abbreviated to minimize the need for people to attend. We are currently working on a plan to reduce the number of people in attendance at the meeting and still meet Freedom of Information requirements,” Henry County Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
“No more than 10 people will be allowed to attend the meeting. If more than 10 people show up, they will be required to wait in a separate area until it is time for them to speak.”
One agenda item going ahead as planned is a public hearing about proposed changes to the county zoning ordinance regarding solar energy facilities. That hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m., but officials hope people will make any comments ahead of time instead of attending the meeting.
Anyone wishing to comment as part of the public hearing is “strongly encouraged” to submit their comments electronically or by calling the Department of Planning, Zoning and Inspections at 276-634-4620, Wagoner said.
According to the board packet, Henry County’s zoning ordinance does not specifically address the placement of solar energy facilities, and planning principles need to be outlined as this form of energy grows in popularity in Virginia. The changes being considered would specify which zoning classifications allow solar, development size, setbacks, vegetative buffering, visual impacts, fencing, lighting, overall density and decommissioning plans.
The county Planning Commission had a public hearing on the subject on March 11 and approved the draft ordinance. The Board of Supervisors is required to have a public hearing before approval.
These board meeting changes are among several measures the county government is taking to minimize the chances of exposure and transmission of COVID-19. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall declared a state of emergency earlier this week.
Also officials just announced that payment windows in the Treasurer’s Office and the Public Service Authority will cease walk-up service as of Monday. Residents are urged to pay online, by mail or use the drop box located in front of the administration building.
“The Payment Drop Box is conveniently located in front of the administration building, and you will not even have to get out of your vehicle,” said Hall. “This simple adjustment is vital to protecting our citizens and employees.”
Payments can be made online at www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill. PSA customers who need to sign up for service or disconnect service should call the PSA Customer Service office at 276-634-2505 and speak to a representative.
Visitors to the Henry County Administration Bbuilding for purposes other than making payments are strongly encouraged to call before coming to the office. For more information, please call the Henry County Treasurer at 276-634-4675 or the Public Service Authority at 276-634-2505.
