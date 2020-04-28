The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an unprecedented step in Henry County’s annual budget process: a public hearing without the public in the room.
Instead of attending in person, county residents are encouraged strongly to share their input on next year’s budget plans via phone or email before the Henry County Board of Supervisors holds its public hearing at 7 p.m. on May 18.
During Tuesday afternoon’s board meeting, County Administrator Tim Hall said all public comments submitted to budget2020@co.henry.va.us or 276-634-4699 will be read into the meeting minutes.
“We will heavily promote this,” Hall told the board, speaking from the floor of the Summerlin meeting room in accordance with social distancing guidelines. “It goes against our nature to have a public input session without folks in the room. It’s not ideal. I never want to do it again.”
This is the latest in a series of precautions the county has taken to minimize potential spread of the novel coronavirus. Tuesday’s meeting featured a short agenda, reduced to essential items of business, and the usual 6 p.m. session was canceled.
The Board of Supervisors ended its quick open session with a vote to approve another amendment to the budget calendar, canceling the board work session that usually is held each spring. There were no changes to the board’s plans to adopt the school and county budgets on May 26 and appropriate the budget on June 23.
Chair Jim Adams asked board members if they thought a work session was necessary this year. “I don’t recall a work session that lasted over 20 minutes from start to finish, unless we have additional business,” Adams said.
Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr: “I don’t think I’ve seen a budget where we’ve actually changed anything during a work session.”
In lieu of meeting, board members will contact Hall with any questions about the budget proposal that normally would be addressed in the work session.
When Hall presented the initial county budget proposal for fiscal year 2020-21 on April 7, the board had agreed to postpone the work session set for April 9 until after the Virginia General Assembly reconvened on April 22. Hall said at that time he anticipated lawmakers would make major changes to state funding because of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, no new information on expected state funding had trickled down to the county. “For now, we’re just waiting,” Hall said.
Because of uncertainty about the pandemic’s economic impact, Hall has presented a “bare bones” budget of $157,204,902 for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. It does not include raises that had been planned for county and school employees, and capital improvements have been put on hold.
That total is 4.2% more than the current year budget of $150,808,768. Most of the increase comes from the school system, which had been slated to receive an additional $3.5 million in state funding during the next two years; however, the General Assembly passed that budget before COVID-19 hit Virginia, so numbers likely will change.
The majority of the remaining increase comes from “substantially rising costs under the Children’s Services Act (CSA),” the program for at-risk youth and children in foster care, and a 12% rise in health insurance premiums for county and school employees, Hall has said.
Less than schools asked
The fiscal 2021 budget includes level local funding of $18,925,432 to Henry County Schools. That is roughly $1.1 million less than the district requested in March, but “clearly, things have changed drastically since that request was made,” he said.
For the current fiscal year, Hall told the board on Tuesday, the county has stopped all discretionary spending and travel. This includes a freeze on new hiring, except for essential areas such as law enforcement or public safety, because “we don’t want to hinder their efforts,” he said.
“We really don’t have any idea when this will bottom out,” he said. “We’re going to sit on that money as tightly as we can sit on it. I really think it’s incumbent upon us that we stand down on anything of an expenditure nature that we don’t absolutely have to have.”
County staff are carefully tracking expenses related to COVID-19, because they may be able to apply for 75% reimbursement from FEMA, Hall said.
Effect is a guess
The full fiscal impact of the pandemic on county revenue is still unknown. The county’s main avenues of income, sales and meals taxes, “usually lag about 6 to 8 weeks from point of sale to when we get the number, so we haven’t seen those numbers yet,” Hall said.
Based purely on anecdotal information, he estimated this revenue will be down 20% to 25%. “That’s just a wild guess,” he said.
At this point, there are no plans for furloughs or layoffs, he said. Some personnel have been working from home.
In other business on Tuesday, the board:
- Awarded a sole-source $135,000 contract to AlliedProtective Glazing for security glazing needed in the construction of the Henry County Adult Detention Center. This does not alter the total cost of construction of the facility, according to board documents.
- Approved appropriating $194,524 received from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, Aid to Localities fund to Henry County Public Safety and authorizing disbursement of the funds to Horsepasture Fire Department to purchase a tanker-style fire truck from Fouts Brothers, Inc.
- Awarded a $20,000 contract to Dragonfly Consulting, LLC, for work as the county’s
- legislative liaison from July 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Board documents noted the firm has done “outstanding work” on behalf of Henry County in the past.
- Awarded a $45,000 contract to Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC, of Hillsborough, N.C., for the development of a feasibility study for the Fieldale Recreation Center. Funds for the project were previously appropriated from a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
- Awarded a $30,000 contract to Thomas P. Miller & Associates for the development of a Martinsville and Henry County regional opportunity zones hotel and lodging facilities market feasibility study and prospectus. Funds for the project were previously appropriated from a Department of Housing and Community Development grant.
- Approved a proclamation declaring May 2 as Fire/Rescue Volunteer Appreciation Day in Henry County.
