Henry County has seen several economic victories this year, but upcoming budget challenges include escalating demand for emergency services, the need to hire more staff and rising health insurance costs, officials said.
There are also a number of unknowns that may impact the budget related to pending state legislation and the city of Martinsville’s potential reversion to a town, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told members of the Board of Supervisors and county staff, who met Tuesday evening for a budget planning session.
Hall noted the county has its lowest unemployment rate in more than 20 years, hovering around 3%, and there has been “modest growth” in revenue from sales, meals and hotel taxes. He attributed much of this growth to the success of the Smith River Sports Complex. The general fund balance has also grown, he said.
County officials are working on a spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Several more work sessions with the county schools, budget presentations, and public hearings are planned before supervisors vote to adopt the school and county budget on April 28.
More emergency calls tax resources
During Tuesday’s work session, Hall presented a graph showing that the volume of fire and EMS calls received by Henry County has been increasing year over year for some time. The total number of calls in 2019 was 9,337, up from 8,054 in 2015. The demand on the county’s paid emergency staff has also gone up, with staff responding to 7,225 of those calls in 2019 versus 4,590 in 2015.
“Demand for fire and EMS will continue to escalate,” Hall said. “[Director of Public Safety] Matt Tatum and his folks do an outstanding job, but it’s getting to be a pretty heavy burden for them to lift.”
Tatum said he does not know for certain what is causing the increased call volume, but he believes the aging population and lack of health insurance are factors. When people are uninsured or underinsured, they may wait to seek medical care until it becomes an emergency, he said. They may also hold the mistaken belief that taking an ambulance will result in faster service at the hospital emergency room, he added.
County staff is having to handle or assist with 82% of all calls because of their advanced life support training, Tatum said. Henry County Public Safety addressed the issue this year by adding what leaders call a “power shift” to the rotation. This is an extra shift that overlaps with the day and night shifts.
“With adding the power shift, we did see a pretty significant reduction in response time. We’re improving how efficiently we’re able to provide those services,” Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
However, this does not solve the whole problem, officials said.
Tatum said many organizations, whether they are civic groups or churches, are having trouble recruiting volunteers, and the county’s volunteer rescue squads and fire departments are no different. The level of training required and the difficulty of the job make it even harder.
“First responders quite often get exposed to things they wish they could unsee,” Tatum said.
New staff for new jail
Recruitment and retention of staff continues to be a concern throughout the county, officials said. First, the new Adult Detention Center that is currently under construction will require more hiring. There are currently 35 sheriff’s deputies assigned to corrections, but 99 new employees, both deputies and civilians, will need to be added, officials said.
Construction of the new facility on DuPont Road is on schedule so far and anticipated to be completed in January 2022, but much of the hiring and training will need to take place in the coming fiscal year.
“There’s a significant lead time on hiring and training employees for the new jail,” Hall said.
It takes roughly 12 weeks to train a group of new officers, Sheriff Lane Perry said, and there are limits on how many can be trained per class.
“I don’t think we can hire them all at one time and expect to have them trained all at once,” Henry County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Eanes said. “But we can stagger the hiring over eight or nine months prior to opening.”
The county is very satisfied with the progress of construction so far, Wagoner said. The foundation was almost, if not totally, completed as of Tuesday evening.
Many of the materials and supplies are being sourced from local businesses, such as Martinsville Concrete and Boxley. The county is also saving several million dollars by directly purchasing materials, Wagoner said. If they purchased the supplies through the contractor, the contractor would pay 5.3% sales tax and then charge the county a markup. The county is saving on sales tax as well as being able to use existing contract prices with vendors such as Trane for the heating and cooling equipment, officials said.
County staff will ask supervisors at their Feb. 25 meeting to award a contract for the sewer lift station to serve the new jail and other potential businesses that may locate near the site on DuPont Road.
During the budget presentation, Hall reminded attendees of “several reasons we needed to build this facility.” Not only was the county running out of room for inmates, “it wasn’t conducive to a safe working environment for our employees,” he said. In addition to more space, the facility will have room for mental health services and workforce training that Hall said will hopefully allow the county to “not just incarcerate folks, but hopefully take steps to not have to incarcerate them again.”
Other county departments also face challenges filling positions because compensation is low compared to other jurisdictions and the private sector, officials said. Hall shared that 20 employees have left the county in the past year, not including the schools or constitutional offices. Of those, nine retired, but the remaining staff left to pursue better jobs with higher pay, Hall said.
More staff losses are coming in the near future, with 31 employees reaching retirement age in the next five years, he added.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
