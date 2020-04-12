The Small Business Administration says the demand for $350 billion in relief to small businesses suffering from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming and the application process now underway is fraught with problems.
"I don't know of anyone in the state of Virginia that's gotten a check yet," said Michael C. Scales, business analyst for the Small Business Development Center at Longwood University.
Scales answered questions during Thursday's briefing with local leaders via a Zoom conference call.
"My primary job is to check on the health of small businesses, and there is a tremendous amount of information coming in," Scales said. "It gets updated before we can get the information out."
Scales said there are two basic programs available -- economic injury disaster loans that are managed by the SBA and processed online and the paycheck protection program that is managed through a local bank.
But the banks are not prepared for the onslaught of frantic business owners in need.
Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, the largest two banks in the U.S. were hit with 625,000 requests for $80 billion in loans by Tuesday. They have attempted to increase the manpower needed to verify the loan amounts and process the paperwork, but smaller banks are unable to keep up.
Sonam Lalchandani and her husband are the owners of Urban Trends, Inc., parent company of Suit City, with stores in Roanoke, Danville and Collinsville.
"We have huge rents [rental expense], 12 employees on payroll, and we didn't want our employees to suffer," Lalchandani said.
She asked for help from HomeTrust Bank in Martinsville, where she has two business checking accounts, and her brother-in-law followed up with a Wells Fargo bank in Roanoke.
Lalchandani said she and her brother-in-law were told by both banks the program wasn't ready on April 1 but would begin on April 3.
"On April 2 I got a call from HomeTrust asking if I had a loan or a lending account with them, and I said, 'No I don't.' All I have are two business checking accounts and personal savings accounts," Lalchandani said. "I was told I can't apply through my bank because I don't have a lending relation, and they turned me down.
"I was very upset, so on April 4 I contacted the SBA director at HomeTrust, and he emailed me saying that he added me to the list, and once their portal is ready, I will be informed. ... I can go online and apply.
"Monday morning I got an email saying they are not accepting any applications due to the overwhelming response."
Lalchandani said the next five banks she tried would not accept her application because she wasn't a customer.
"Finally I got in touch with Carter Bank & Trust [in Martinsville], and they took my application, although I am not their customer, but we don't know yet if it will be approved."
Lalchandani said her brother-in-law had no luck with Wells Fargo in Roanoke.
"He was given a PPP loan application to review, and they took his number and email and told him once the online portal is ready, they will contact him," Lalchandani said. "He checked multiple times through the weekend to see if they had opened the application process.
"On April 7 he got an email saying they closed the applications to new submissions late Sunday due to overwhelming applications."
Bigger banks were able to create their portals in a few days and are now working to automate the process of verifying the information on the applications while smaller banks do not have the resources to keep up.
The SBA has problems of its own. Lenders have been told some of the forms being generated are not correct and will be rejected if used. The SBA also warned approved loans with incorrect forms could also leave the business owner ineligible for loan forgiveness.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had encouraged small business owners last week to contact their local lenders for assistance.
"Any FDIC institution will be able to do this," he said, adding the money would be available the same day the loan was approved.
Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Fultz said her staff stands ready to help with the process.
"We are here to hand-hold any of the business owners through the process," Fultz said. "We've helped 30 businesses in the short time of the application process.
"We are really, honestly, every hour assisting someone, but they need to contact us to get that help sooner than later."
Chamber Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd said the staff is coordinating its efforts with other chamber groups across the state.
"The SBA is overwhelmed," Shepherd said.
Lalchandani received a personal phone call from the local HomeTrust Bank manager late Thursday afternoon.
"They apologized for the confusion and said they now have their portal up," Lalchandani said. "If I had not already applied through another bank, I could now apply through them."
Lalchandani said she had planned to go to the bank on Friday and close out all of her accounts, but she reconsidered after the bank manager called.
"I have banked with them for 19 years, and they have been wonderful. But the corporate people not so much."
