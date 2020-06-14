By Staff report
Henry County likely will surpass 200 positive cases of the coronavirus today — which is significantly more than all other municipalities in the West Piedmont Health District combined.
Data released Sunday morning by the Virginia Department showed the county with 199 cases of COVID-19. In that same report, Martinsville has 54 cases, Patrick County had 31, and Franklin County had 43.
The most recent cases released by District spokesperson Nancy Bell, for Friday and Sunday, showed 10 new positive tests, nine in Henry County, and one in Patrick County. There were no positive tests on Saturday, she said.
Friday evening, all the cases were from Henry County. three females — one each in their 20s, 40s and 50s — and three males — a teen, and men in the 30s and 40s.
On Sunday evening said sent information about three males in Henry County – one in his teens and two in their 30s – and a male in his 70s in Patrick County.
Henry County has had 95 positive cases in the first half of June, as the district has continued a surge in cases since May 1 — largely, officials say, because as many as 100 per day are getting tested at the drive-thru site at the Martinsville Speedway.
On May 1, Henry County had 16 positive results, Martinsville and Patrick County each had two. Hospitalizations are up to 19 in Henry County, seven in Martinsville and now two — the first two coming last week — in Patrick County. The district has seen five deaths, with three of them in Henry County.
VDH’s expected boost in statewide numbers because of a backlog of 30,000 cases that were being entered manually has not been obvious.
VDH says there have been 54,506 cases of COVID-19 and that 1,546 have died. Some 5,536 people have been hospitalized.
By comparison, Danville now has 65 cases, and Pittsylvania County has surpassed the city now with 69.
Deaths in the U.S. now have surpassed 115,000 — 115,436 Sunday morning as totaled by Johns Hopkins University — out of 2,074,749 total cases.
Surges in positive tests continue to be noted along the Sunbelt. As many as 21 states — including neighboring North Carolina — are showing steep increases in cases and hospitalizations.
