These indictments were handed down by the Henry County Circuit Court grand jury this week. There were 138 total indictments — 69 direct indictments and 69 regular indictments. Addresses of those indicted were not provided. Indictments reflect the charges as provided and do not mean guilt.
Direct indictments
James Michael O’Neal King, 39, possess methamphetamine, drive suspended — 2nd offense, unsafe lane change, Jan. 2.
Kevin Lee Smith, 44, practice as contractor without a license, operate business without license between Aug. 19, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2019, grand larceny of Spencer-Penn Centre between Nov. 29, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017.
Bradley Franklin Ferguson, 41, possess sawed-off shotgun, Jan. 1.
Johnny Lee McBride, 33, possess sawed-off shotgun, Jan. 1.
Misty Hopkins Austin Moore, 46, obtain money by false pretense from TitleMax on Nov. 21, false statement to obtain a loan, obtain money by false pretense at Fast Auto Loans on Jan. 13.
Tracy Allen Adkins, 33, petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on Nov. 14. Petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on Nov. 16.
Homer Robert Sebastian, Jr. 59, false statement to a firearm dealer on Aug. 3.
Laura Elizabeth Parnell, 51, possess hydromorphone, possess methamphetamine on Nov. 2.
Chelsey Jhenine Wade, 30, contributing to the delinquency of a minor between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
Zachary Andrew Shoup, 29, possess fentanyl, possess amphetamine, possess buprenorphine and naloxone on Nov. 5.
Bobby William Murphy, 42, possess heroin with intent to distribute, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possess marijuana on Sept. 5.
Derrick Dwayne Ratcliff, 19, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny at Blackberry Baptist Church on Sept. 23.
Collin Joshua Russell, 37, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny at Blackberry Baptist Church on Sept. 23.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, possess heroin with intent to distribute, possess firearm while possessing heroin on Jan. 1.
Jeremy Allen Willis, 26, rape of a child under the age of 13 on Oct. 5, 2018.
Brandon David Bowles, 38, possess methamphetamine on Oct. 23.
Eric Monte Reynolds, 50, possess cocaine, possess firearm while possessing cocaine on Oct. 7.
Larry Thomas Crotts, 73, object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 between Dec. 1, 2017 and March 30.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis, 36, use computer to commit larceny from Henry County PSA on Oct. 8, use computer to commit larceny from Verizon Wireless on Oct. 15 and Nov. 10, use computer to commit larceny from Credit One on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8.
Ronnie Eugene Tunstall, 59, distribute cocaine — 3rd or subsequent offense on March 6 and March 14.
Anthony Brian Mitchell, 39, possess heroin on Oct. 26.
Sierra Shauntel Jones, 23, contribute to the delinquency of a minor on March 30, April 1, April 4, permit serious injury to child on April 1 and April 4. Indecent liberties with a minor on April 4.
Alan Jax Wagoner, 42, carry concealed weapon — 2nd offense on Jan. 26.
Bradley Franklin Ferguson, 40, two counts of break and enter dwelling with intent, grand larceny between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Heather Marie Toufas, 30, two counts of break and enter dwelling with intent, grand larceny between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Darold Shane Smith, 29, two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, five county of felony destruction of property, petit larceny — 3rd or subsequent offense on May 20, 2019.
Regular indictments
Megan Nicole Dalton, 26, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 8.
Joshua Samuel Fitzgerald, 47, assault and batter family/household member — 3rd or subsequent offense on Jan. 1.
Nelious Conrod Waller, 56, felonious violation of the habitual offender act — 2nd or subsequent offense on Nov. 16.
Kurt (NMN) Davis Jr., 30, robbery — use of a deadly weapon on Dec. 12.
Alicia Jenine White, 35, embezzlement — 3rd or subsequent offense of Fraternal Order of Eagles between Nov. 5 and Nov. 17.
Bradley Franklin Ferguson, 40, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, two counts of grand larceny and grand larceny of a firearm between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.
Isaiah Catrell Hairston, 18, four counts of credit card theft, attempted credit card fraud on Jan. 10.
Donald Ray Moore, 48, felony fail to appear on Dec. 4.
Alia Martin Viles aka Alia Nicole Perkins, 36, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense at WalMart on Jan. 5.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony — 2nd or subsequent offense, possess firearm by violent felon, elude police — speed 20 mph or more over limit on Jan. 1.
Brandon Lee Moxley, 35, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense at Deluxe Pawn on Nov. 18.
Michael Larry Prunty, 57, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense at Rural King on Dec. 4.
Kenneth Austin Tatum, 26, elude police — speed 20 mph or more over limit on Jan. 10.
Christopher Ray East, 30, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense at Ace Hardware.
Darius Montray Ellis, 27, strangulation on Dec. 9.
Strother Talbert Fulcher III, 37, felon carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 30.
Justin Lee Lusk, 29, assault and batter family/household member — 3rd or subsequent offense between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.
Jeremy Allen Willis, 26, two counts of carnal knowledge of a child 13 years of age or older but under 15 years of age on Dec. 28.
Christopher Michael Fackler, 34, malicious wounding on Dec. 10.
Alfred Lee Ward Jr., 28, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny with intent to sell/distribute on Jan. 17, 2019.
James Morris Adkins, 35, felony fail to appear on Dec. 4.
Michael Thomas Brown, 45, felon carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 23, four counts of felony fail to appear on Oct. 16.
Christopher Ray East, 31, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense on Dec. 31, felony shoplifting on Jan. 3, Jan. 17 and Feb. 1 at Rural King.
James Antonio Philpott, 43, assault and batter law enforcement officer on Aug. 2.
Christopher Wayne Bowman, 32, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on Sept. 21, felony fail to appear on Dec. 16.
Travis Lamont Hairston, 31, distribute cocaine — 3rd or subsequent offense on June 6 and June 25.
Jordan Thomas Hall, 31, three counts of felony fail to appear on Feb. 14.
Kaylee Irene Minish, 30, three counts of felony fail to appear on March 4.
James Eric Tyndall, 44, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on Nov. 16.
Glynn Ocie Camp, 42, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, felony destruction of property at Rangley Market on Jan. 13.
Charles Junior McMillan, 32, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess firearm by violent felon, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 16.
Diagano Vittorio Bellano, 49, robbery, break and enter building with intent on Dec. 12.
Thomas Eugene Doran, 67, robbery, break and enter building with intent on Dec. 12.
Thomas Christopher McDowell, 36, second-degree murder, possess firearm by violent felon, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
Daniel Richard Spencer III, 42, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5 at Family Dollar.
Christina Ann Goins, 43, elude police — speed 20 mph or more over limit on Jan. 30.
