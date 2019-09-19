These indictments were handed down by the Henry County grand jury this week. Indictments reflect the charges as provided and do not mean guilt.
Felony charges
Ayshly Eloise Martin, 37, address unavailable, manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing more than one-half ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, on or about Aug. 1, 2018.
Stacey Cornelius Harris, 45, 907 Dundee Court, Martinsville, manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine-second offense, on or about July 12, 2018.
Jonathan Wayne Cassell, 34, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine; on or about April 8, 2018.
Timothy Shaine Anderson, 40, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Jan. 13.
Darol Eugene Meeks Jr., 44, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Oct. 19.
Zachary Andrew Shoup, 28, address unavailable, possession with intent to distribute heroin-second offense, on or about Oct. 24.
Dominique Andre Richardson, 34, 260 Carver Road, Martinsville, distribution of cocaine, on or about Jan. 15.
William Dillon Kroger, 25, 273 Wall Street, Bassett, possession of heroin, on or about Oct. 29, 2018.
Antonio Lamas Jr., 34, address unavailable, false statement to firearm dealer, on or about Jan. 23.
Dennis Dewayne Hall, 40, address unavailable, attempted murder, shooting at or within occupied dwelling, and possessing or transporting a firearm after having been previously convicted of a violent felony, all on or about March 25.
Ruben Canela Nunez, 38, 3250 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, possession or transportation of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony committed within 10 years of such possession or transportation, on or about April 11.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis, 35, address unavailable, forgery, uttering forged check and obtaining money or property by false pretense, all on or about March 25.
Roberto Gomez Telles, 25, 767 Dogwood Drive, Martinsville, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine, both on or about March 29.
Coley Wesley Watkins, 29, 11965 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, assault and batter on a family or household member-third or subsequent offense and abduction, both on or about Nov. 6.
Robert William Mathews, 52, 10 Halifax Drive, Collinsville, possession or transportation of ammunition, a stun weapon or any explosive material after having been previously convicted of a felony, on or about May 2.
Jasmine Nicole Hairston, 28, 14 Booker Road, Martinsville, manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing hydrocodone/acetaminophen, on or about Jan. 22, 2018; manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine, on or about March 28, 2018.
Ronnie Wayne Adkins, 46, 39 Hula Drive, Bassett, possession of oxycodone with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute and possession of hydrocodone/acetaminophen with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute, both on or about Jan. 28.
Gary Thomas Davis, 48, 585 Mica Road, Ridgeway, possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute, both on or about Feb. 4.
Jeffrey Louis Ihrig, 49, 85 Lancer Lane, Martinsville, abuse/neglect of incapacitated adult resulting in death, on or about April 12. The indictment alleges that Jeffrey Louis Ihrig was “a responsible person who abused or neglected Stephen Ihrig, an incapacitated adult, and such abuse or neglect resulted in death of such incapacitated adult.”
Crystal Rae Painter, 41, 85 Lancer Lane, Martinsville, abuse/neglect incapacitated adult resulting in death, on or about April 12. The indictment alleges that Painter was “a responsible person who abused or neglected Stephen Ihrig, an incapacitated adult, and such abuse or neglect resulted in the death of such incapacitated adult.
Crystal Shevonne Valentine, 33, 463 Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, three charges of forging a public document, all on or about May 27.
Susanna Bruce, 47, 717 F Street, Martinsville, aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and indecent liberties with a child younger than 15 , both on or about April 28.
Mary Victoria Lewis, 26, 831 Hobson Road, Axton, possession of methamphetamine; delivering, attempting to deliver or conspiring with another to deliver a controlled substance to a prisoner and conspiracy to manufacture, sell, give or distribute methamphetamine, all on or about April 2.
Matthew O’Neil Risaliti, 24, 831 Hobson Road, Axton, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a prisoner and attempting to possess methamphetamine, both on or about April 2.
Timothy Ryan Farley, 30, c/o Henry County Jail, possession of heroin and possession of oxycodone, both on or about March 7.
Jalah Keniya Clemmons, 20, 79 Ridgemont Circle, No. 6, Collinsville, attempting to obtain money or property by false pretenses, on or about Sept. 6, 2018.
Drew Conner Plaster, 41, 109 Plaster Road, Fieldale, driving with suspended license after DUI conviction-third or subsequent offense, on or about July 18.
Malik Delinoir Douglas, 22, 816 Hundley Street, Martinsville, two charges of distributing more than one-half ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, on or about April 12, 2018, and April 23, 2018.
Terry Lee Massey, 52, of 2375 Irisburg Road, Martinsville, possession of heroin, on or about Feb. 25.
Melvin Taron Thomas, 32, 1308 Hillcrest Ave., Martinsville, three charges of manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine-third or subsequent offense, on or about Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 14 in 2018.
Derek James Lide, 31, 275 Chestnut Meadows Road, Martinsville, two charges of manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine-third or subsequent offense, on or about Sept. 18, 2018, and Oct. 2 in 2018.
James Edward Douglas III, 24, 70 Foley Drive, Bassett, distributing more than one-half ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, on or about Jan. 9, 2018; manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing more than one-half ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, on or about Jan. 12, 2018; manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine, on or about Jan. 19, 2018; manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine and possession or use a firearm while manufacturing, selling, giving or distributing cocaine, both on or about March 29, 2018.
Patricia Beth Inman, 21, 108 Cherward Street, Collinsville, two charges of forgery, on or about July 1; three charges of uttering a forged check, on or about July 1 and July 3; and one charge of obtaining money or property by false pretenses, on or about July 1.
Paul Linford Vipperman Jr., 28, 64 Vipperman Ave., Patrick Springs, one charge each of forgery and uttering forged check, both on or about July 3.
Justin Adam Pinkston, 34, of 3255 Columbus Drive, Bassett, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense, on or about April 20.
Stanley Calvin Francis Jr., 46, of Sutherlin, construction fraud, between July 17 and. Aug. 15 in 2017.
Fred Dean Harrington, 67, 440 Belmont Street, Collinsville, owning/maintaining a common nuisance-second or subsequent offense and possession of methamphetamine, both on or about Oct. 15.
Brittany Monique Williams, 28, 24 Featherstone Drive, Collinsville, felony cruelty to animals, on or about Feb. 22.
Darrell Jason David Harris, 39, Martinsville, grand larceny, on or about May 25.
Michael Shane Wilson, 32, 1175 Beckham Church Road, Axton, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, on or about March 23.
Michael Dean Gilley, 53, 440 Garrett Road, Eden, North Carolina, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, on or about March 4.
Raymond Clinard Eaton Jr., 57, 191 Reynolds Park Drive, Axton, threatening to bomb, burn, destroy or otherwise damage a structure, on or about Nov. 15, 2018.
James Ralph Crum, 49, 223 Navy Lane, Martinsville, driving a motor vehicle after having been determined or adjudicated to be an habitual offender-second or subsequent offense, and forging a public document, both on or about June 13, 2018.
Brian Vincent Emerson, 35, 3118 Sunset Road, Collinsville, forgery and uttering a forged check, both on or about March 29, 2016.
Marty Lee Wiggington, 49, 430 Apple Tree Circle, Martinsville, grand larceny and breaking and entering building with intent to commit larceny, both on or about April 26.
Jacob Matthew Gammons, 30, 72 Crescent Court, Bassett, felony cruelty to animals, on or about March 5.
Roberto Gomez Telles, 25, 767 Dogwood Drive, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, on or about March 29.
Timothy Kevin Truman, 52, 243 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, DUI-third offense within 10 years, on or about March 21.
Hunter Jacob Meeks, 22, 202 Meadow Lane, Collinsville, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm, both on or about Jan. 7.
Christopher Alan Ramsey, 52, 299 Ashby Drive, Stuart, driving a motor vehicle after having been determined or adjudicated to be a habitual offender-second or subsequent offense, on or about March 30.
Michael Shane Wilson, 32, 1175 Beckham Church Road, Axton, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, on or about April 9.
Cleon Elroy Dillard, 62, 3362 Sunset Drive, Collinsville, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense, on or about Feb. 11.
Dennis Dewayne Hall, 40, 1003 Adele Street, Martinsville, malicious wounding of a family or household member, breaking and entering dwelling while armed with a deadly weapon, possessing or transporting a firearm after having been previously convicted of a violent felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, all on or about March 25.
Travis Allen Pace, 41, 2728 Moores Mill Road, Spencer, assault and batter of a family or household member-third or subsequent offense, on or about May 11.
Terry Glenn Stading, 70, 1675 Grandview Road, Martinsville, assault and batter of a family or household member-third or subsequent offense, on or about April 26.
Cadaveric Norris Stover, 29, of Ferrum, strangulation and abduction, both on or about May 22.
Charles Jonathan Belcher, 33, 1163 Jarrett Drive, Bassett, two charges of assault and batter of a law enforcement officer and one charge each of felonious destruction of property, eluding police, and threatening to bomb, burn, destroy or otherwise damage a structure, all on or about June 9.
Melanie Faye Constantin, 29, 14 Birchleaf Circle, Bassett, forgery and uttering a forged check, on or about March 25.
Brandon Rayne Hale, 20, 15 Bowles Road, Collinsville, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, on or about May 10.
Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr., 43, 50 Mason Court Apartment 2, Martinsville, possessing or transporting a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony committed within 10 years of such possession or transportation; possessing or transporting ammunition, a stun weapon or any explosive material after having been previously convicted of a felony; possessing a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine; all on or about May 27.
David Doyle Looney, 31, 129 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, grand larceny and breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny, on or about May 3.
Toby Joseph Mase, 48, 249 Lackey Road, Collinsville, eluding police, on or about March 8.
Robert William Matthews, 52, 10 Halifax Drive, Collinsville, robbery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or within occupied dwelling, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a violent felony, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, and break and enter dwelling house in the nighttime with intent to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, all on or about May 2.
Ruben Canela Nunez, 38, 156 Out A Way Drive, Bassett, possession of firearm by illegal alien, on or about April 11.
Erica Marie Prillaman, 29, 1398 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, obtaining money or property by false pretense, on or about March 12.
Coley Wesley Watkins, 29, 11965 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, abduction, on or about Nov. 6.
James Morris Adkins, 34, 402 Fairmont Drive, Bassett, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, on or about May 18.
Conis Callaway Jr., 25, 1228 Columbus Drive, Bassett, threatening to bomb, burn, destroy, or otherwise damage a structure, on or about April 29.
David Brandon Cannaday, 31, 786 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers or salts of its isomers; possession, use or attempt to use a firearm while possessing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute methamphetamine; and possession or transportation of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony committed within 10 years of such possession or transportation; all on or about Feb. 28, 2018.
Michael Jamel Holland, 22, 25 Tomahawk Trail, Ridgeway, eluding police, on or about May 10.
Reginald Earl Tinsley, 34, 7676 Axton Road, Axton, malicious wounding, on or about May 7.
Debbie Lynn Scott, 50, 33 Wisteria Lane, Martinsville, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense and credit card theft, both on or about May 21.
James Bradley Young, 31, 2421 Spencer Preston Road, Martinsville, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute heroin; possession, use or attempt to use a firearm while possessing with the intent to manufacture, sell give or distribute heroin; possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a violent felony; maintaining or operating a fortified drug house; and possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, or salts of its isomers or 200 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers or salts of its isomers, all on or about May 30.
