The Virginia Department of Health's morning update Monday showed that Henry County has its first positive patient for the COVID-19 virus.
The West Piedmont Health District has not provided information about the patient's status or location.
Virginia's overall case number has surpassed 1,000, to 1,020. Deaths rose by three from Sunday to 25. Some 136 have been hospitalized.
The report will be updated.
