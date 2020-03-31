A woman in her 60s has Henry County’s second diagnosed case of COVID-19.
She was diagnosed on Tuesday. Her contraction of the sickness was not travel-related, said West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell of the Virginia Department of Health.
The woman is isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified and quarantined, Bell said.
The first diagnosis of COVID-19 locally was on Sunday of a Henry County man in his 50s. He also is recuperating at home.
No one has tested positive in Martinsville.
The newest Henry County case has not yet been tallied into Tuesday’s count of total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, which was 1,250, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That’s out of 13,401 people tested. Twenty-seven people in Virginia have died of COVID-19, and 165 have been hospitalized.
In surrounding areas, there is no identified case in Patrick County nor Stuart. There are five cases in Franklin County, four cases in Danville and one case in Pittsylvania County.
