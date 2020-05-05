A Henry County man has been hospitalized with COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday night.
The case, Henry County ‘s 20th and third hospitalization, is a man in his 70s, West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell said in a statement.
He had an unknown exposure to COVID-19 and no travel history. His close contacts have been notified.
As is customary, Bell did not say where the man is being treated.
She also announced a third positive test for the coronavirus in Patrick County.
This is a woman in her 60s with unknown exposure and no travel history.
She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
The state has 20,256 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. That doesn’t include the cases announced by Bell.
Martinsville has two cases and one hospitalization. Franklin County, which also is in the district, has 23 cases.
There has been one death in the district – in Henry County.
These new cases came on the day when the number of deaths in Virginia continued to rise even if hospitalizations were flattening. The VDH’s data showed through Monday its highest weekly average death toll from COVID-19 to date. The death toll from the virus stands at 713.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the rolling 7-day average of daily deaths was 32.3 Monday and 31.6 Tuesday, the second highest rate recorded. The average takes into account deaths reported on a date and the six days prior.
