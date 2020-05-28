The torrent of positive coronavirus cases in the West Piedmont Health District slowed just a bit on Thursday.
There were three new cases in Henry County and one in Martinsville announced in an email from district spokesperson Nancy Bell.
That means 94 cases in Henry County that Bell has released, all but 16 in May. The Virginia Department of Health’s database suggests that number should be slightly higher.
These latest three are all males, ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s.
The case in Martinsville – its’ 38th case, all but two in May – is also a male, in his 50s.
None of the four has been hospitalized.
As of Thursday morning VDH reported 41,401 cases statewide. There have been 1,338 deaths statewide, and some 4,442 people have been hospitalized.
Patrick County, which is part of the West Piedmont District, now has 18 cases, and Franklin County has 36.
Nationally on Wednesday, the death toll surpassed 100,000.
