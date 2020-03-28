The buildings are shut to students for now, but this doesn’t mean local schools are out for summer.
Less than a week after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public and private schools in Virginia to close to limit the spread of COVID-19, educators face a learning curve in how to finish out the spring semester from home without losing much instructional ground.
“We’re kind of at a crossroads right now,” said David Scott, the assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Henry County Schools. “We still have an obligation to provide education. We’re working on how we continue to provide instruction, making sure the students are not losing a lot of information before they get back in school.”
The Virginia Department of Education announced Tuesday that the closure will not stop students from advancing to the next grade level. The class of 2020 will be allowed to graduate, as well, although the statewide ban on large gatherings means it is uncertain when and how graduation ceremonies could be held.
The closure has left teachers and instructional staff with a short time to rewrite two months of lesson plans so that they can be delivered online or through other methods. Students will still be expected to complete coursework, in some fashion, although school divisions must decide how to grade or otherwise assess their learning.
“I would say our greatest challenge is acclimating to this new format of teaching and learning. With such little notice, none of us had the luxury of planning for the transition and helping our students understand it like we would truly want to do,” Henry County Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett said.
Henry County Schools will begin online teaching of new course material this week, Hatchett said. Paper copies of all work will be provided to students who do not have internet at home.
“Next week may see some growing pains as we move from two weeks of ungraded review material to covering new skills and information in the virtual environment,” she said. “Because this form of instruction is new for teachers, students and families, we know that there will be a learning curve for all involved and that we will make improvements to the process based on suggestions along the way.”
While schools are closed, teachers are using various technology tools to stay engaged with students and their families, Hatchett said. These include video chats, virtual story time and conferencing and using Google Hangouts in addition to traditional phone calls, emails and Remind messages.
“Teachers are making themselves available for large group instruction at structured times and then arranging small group virtual meetings based on family availability,” Hatchett said. “Additionally, they are working diligently to make sure that students who don’t have access to these virtual chats have the necessary support for learning through other means.”
Martinsville City Schools did not offer specifics about when or how alternative instruction will take place but said they would communicate with families soon.
A statement issued last week by school Communication and Community Outreach Director Parker Gunn said, “Martinsville City Public Schools continues to develop its plans based on the most recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
"We are in the process of evaluating where we were in the curriculum as of March 13, 2020, and developing learning modules to address the identified needs in student learning. We plan to have that information to our families and staff early next week.
"These plans will be developed with consideration of our students’ needs, equitable access for all students, and the strains our families are currently facing.”
Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard said she and Vice-Chair Yvonne Givens have been communicating frequently with Superintendent Zeb Talley about what has been a rapidly changing situation.
"I want to offer comfort and assurance that we feel for the students and parents. There will be an end,” Dillard said.
Graduation plans
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced last week that high school seniors who were on track to earn a diploma later this spring will still graduate, despite the school closings. The VDOE has granted flexibility for seniors to receive diplomas even if they are unable to complete certain course requirements because of the shutdown, including fine arts, career and technical education, and economics and personal finance.
However, COVID-19 precautions could prevent local graduation ceremonies from being held as scheduled at the end of May. The ban on large gatherings has also meant cancelling other student celebrations and award ceremonies that are typically held in the spring.
“We were so disappointed to know that the cancellation of school also meant cancellation or postponement of some of the things everyone looks forward to all year,” Hatchett said. “The spring is full of great activities at all levels. It is our hope to creatively engage students in other fun and memorable events, and we are making plans for a variety of scenarios regarding graduation ceremonies at our high schools.”
Depending on when the ban is lifted, Hatchett added that Henry County Schools may push graduation to later in June or July “so that we can celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors with their families and friends.”
In a short statement issued Thursday, Martinsville City Schools said administrators are working on a plan for rescheduling school events.
“There has been a lot of inquiry about our major student events,” Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley said in the statement. “We will try to have as many milestone events as possible when our current virus situation has been resolved.”
School feeding programs
School nutrition staff in both districts have been preparing and distributing meals to students and families during the closure, and this will continue, officials said.
“Our staff has been nothing short of amazing. They have banded together to deliver thousands of meals to students’ homes over the last two weeks,” Hatchett said. “Our feeding program is going quite well. We feel that we have a good, smooth system going now and expect for that to continue as more students add and we continue to deliver meals through May 20,” the designated last day of school.
Henry County Schools is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the school year. After May 20, the summer feeding program will begin, Hatchett said.
“MCPS plans to feed throughout the duration of the closure as recommended by the VDOE,” Gunn said in a statement. “Our meal plan has been very effective up to this point. We do not know the implications on cost at this time and are focused on supporting the safety and health of our community.”
Martinsville City Schools will not provide meals during Spring Break, which will be April 6-13, and will resume the feeding program on April 15, Gunn said.
Dillard described riding the school bus on a recent meal delivery in the city.
"There was so much compassion. There was a 9-year-old student that came out to get his meal, and then he knocked on doors to make sure other students knew we were there and had a meal for them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.