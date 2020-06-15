Henry County zoomed past 200 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when eight new positives were announced by the West Piedmont Health District.
Martinsville also reported two more cases as both municipalities continued to their ascent in cases even as the number of positive cases statewide has slowed down.
The Virginia Department of Health's data report on Monday morning showed Henry County with 202 cases, but those new cases provided by West Piedmont spokesperson Nancy Bell pushes the total to about 207.
The information from the two sources never really is the same because of timing. VDH collects the data all day and releases at 9 a.m. the next day.
Henry County has recorded 396.4 cases per 100,000 population. and Martinsville has 418.5. By comparison both Danville (66 cases) and Pittsylvania County (70) were at 114.9 per 100,000.
Martinsville now has more than 50 cases, and Patrick County has 32. Franklin County, which also is part of the district, has been at 43 for several days.
The district has had 33 hospitalizations -- 19 in Henry County -- and five deaths (three in Henry and one each in Martinsville and Franklin County). Patrick County recently had its first two hospitalizations.
These counts have surged dramatically since the first of May, when Henry County had 16 cases and Patrick County and Martinsville two apiece.
Henry County's eight new cases are six females and two males, ranging in ages from their 20s to their 40s.
The two in Martinsville are a female and male in their 40s and 50s.
As of Monday morning, VDH was reporting a very slight uptick of 380 cases to 54,886 statewide, and deaths grew by a half-dozen to 1,552. Some 5,588 people have been hospitalized.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map shows more than 8 million cases worldwide (8,005,294), with 2,111,622 of them in the U.S. Some 435,662 have died globally, with 116,114 (or 27%) in the U.S.
