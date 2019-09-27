So, effective at noon today, Henry County has issued an immediate burn ban for virtually all outside activities.
Henry County joins a list of some dozen counties around the region – including Patrick County – to implement the ban.
A release from the Henry County Department of Public Safety said the ONLY (and the release used all caps) exception to the ban would be "covered gas, electric or charcoal barbecue grills/smokers and manufactured outdoor wood furnaces."
There also is a process for applying for exceptions and getting a permit to burn. That has to come from Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett's office at www.hcdps.com.
The county says the National Weather Service forecasts these extreme conditions of heat and dry weather to continue with very little chance for rain in the foreseeable future.
The ongoing dryness has elevated the potential for fires to extreme, officials say.
"Henry County hasn't seen this level of fire danger since our last burn ban in November 2016," Garrett said in the release. "Conditions are dangerous, and we need everyone to understand the seriousness of this issue. We need this ban for everyone's protection."
Failure to comply with the ban could result in criminal charges, the release said.
Any questions should be addressed to Garrett's office at 276-634-4660.
