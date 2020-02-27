Henry County hopes to tap into state funding to start a local pretrial diversion program for certain types of criminal offenses, officials said.
This would allow some people accused in “low-risk” cases to avoid prosecution by participating in a community-based program of supervision and services administered by the probation office, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice website.
If funding becomes available in the state budget currently under consideration in the General Assembly, Henry County could “piggyback” off of Halifax County’s existing pretrial diversion program and start their own, said County Administrator Tim Hall.
“We are one of the few communities in the Commonwealth that does not have access to pre-trial diversion,” Hall told the Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday. “In talking to Sheriff [Lane] Perry and [Commonwealth’s Attorney] Andrew Nester, I think this would be hugely beneficial to us. I don’t think there’s any downside to us participating in it. I think it would have a huge positive impact for our court system, our judicial system, not to mention the impact it could have on someone’s life.”
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize Hall to send a letter of endorsement “indicating the county’s willingness to participate in the pretrial/local probation effort if it becomes available.”
“Halifax County would lead the effort on our behalf, since we would be rolled in under its current program,” Hall said. “Implementing it here would be a team effort among our office, the Sheriff’s Office, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and the court system.”
The application to the state is due at the end of March, he said.
Also at the board meeting Tuesday, the board honored the Bassett High School Band of Distinction for its achievements, including recently placing first in the Class 3A Virginia Marching Band Cooperative Championship in Lynchburg. Band Director Trey Harris and several student band members were on hand to accept the award.
In the resolution, the board called the band “the best high school marching band in the Commonwealth and one of the best in the country” and praised the program for “its unparalleled accomplishments and its commitment to doing things the right way – through hard work, determination, and achievement.”
Also at the meeting, the board approved:
» Award of a $829,500 contract to Steve Martin Trenching to construct a sewer lift station for the new jail being built in the county. Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner told supervisors, “By pulling this piece of the project out and bidding it separately, even though it required more work on the part of staff, it saved the county approximately $500,000.”
» Appropriation of $173,686.32 from the self-insurance fund to county, schools, and social services operating budgets as a financial housekeeping measure allowing expenditures for health initiatives to be appropriately represented on financial reports.
» Additional appropriation of $1,221 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to purchase computer printers and office furniture for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
» Awarded a 5-year contract for uniforms and doorway mats to Cintas, Inc. of Mason, Ohio.
» Additional appropriation of $71,429 in grant funds and a required local match to support Smith River Small Towns Collaborative efforts. Henry County has been awarded $50,000 in planning grant funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to prepare a feasibility and sustainability study for the Fieldale Recreation Center. The study will assist the center with future interior renovations and development. Funds in the Smith River Small Towns Collaborative budget will be used for the required grant match of $21,429.
» Appropriation of $13,050 received from Eastman Chemical Company for the continued participation in the Strategic Economic Environmental Design (S.E.E.D.) Beautification program. The funds will be used to maintain the sponsor garden at the U.S. 220 Business interchange in the Bassett Forks area.
» Appropriation of $30,000 in grant funds from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for preparation of a hospitality feasibility study and marketing plan to assist in ongoing community development efforts.
