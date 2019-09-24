The area’s unemployment rate “continues to track in the mid-3s, which is very strong for our community,” Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., told the Henry County Board of Supervisors during its 3 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
Heath told the board that Henry County had an unemployment rate of 3.5% in July, with 23,016 employed people and 829 unemployed. Martinsville had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, with 5,283 employed people and 248 unemployed. Combined the region had a rate of 3.7%, with 28,299 employed people and 1,077 unemployed.
Those numbers improved from July 2018, when Henry County’s was 4%, Martinsville’s was 4.9%, and the two combined was 4.2%.
Since then, Henry County’s monthly unemployment rate has ranged from a high of 3.8% in August 2018, January and February to a low of 3% in November. Martinsville has ranged from 4.6% in August 2018 to 3.6% in November. Combined the range was from 4% in August 2018 and February to 3.1% in November.
Heath also told the supervisors that the EDC has contracted with Global Location Strategies to do an in-depth study of both Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and the former DuPont site to target specific industries that would use those larger sites. “GLS is one of the foremost consulting firms in the country. We’re excited to be working with them on that,” he said.
Commonwealth Crossing is a publicly owned industrial park located along U.S. 220 South at the Virginia/North Carolina state line.
Heath mentioned the $37,000 awarded by the Virginia Tourism Commission for a new Relocation and Tourism Guide. He said the EDC has contracted with Lamar billboard company for a ”Welcome Race Fans “ billboard in Ridgeway for the month of October; created a “Welcome Race Fans” for October’s Showcase Magazine; and designated a trifold brochure, a postcard and a rack card about the Martinsville Speedway to use in the Visitors Center.
He said the EDC also is working with an ad agency to launch a talent website to help recruit workers to the community and is completing a tourism strategic plan.
Heath also said that the official grand opening of the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training is set for Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. This 25,889-square-foot, $6.75 million building is designed to provide space for an industry moving into the business park to recruit and hire its workforce and then train those employees on its own equipment that can be moved into the CCAT.
Press Glass, the first manufacturing facility to locate in Commonwealth Crossing, has “groups of three to five working in CCAT now. It’s being used early on for the purpose for which it was intended,” Heath said.
He said that that more than 400 people attended Press Glass’s meet-and-greet at CCAT on Sept. 10.
Also during the meeting, supervisors:
- Heard from Treasurer Scott Grindstaff that, as of Aug. 30, 92.84% of 2018 personal property taxes and 94.6% of real estate taxes had been collected. More than $150,000 combined was collected in August. Since the first of January 2019, TACS has collected $ 982,682.45.
- Awarded a contract in the amount of $49,222.91 to Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte for playground equipment at Jordan Creek Park.
- Awarded a contract in the estimated amount of $45,000 to East Coast Emergency Vehicles for emergency vehicle equipment for the sheriff’s office, including emergency vehicle lights, vehicle security partitions and push bumper systems.
- Approved an additional appropriation of $239,864 for the Henry County Public Schools’ nutrition budget for the fresh fruit and vegetable program for the elementary schools. The Virginia Department of Education provides the funds from a U.S. Department of Agriculture allocation.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
