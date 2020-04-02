Henry County teachers are using creative ways to reach students as they adjust to new ways of working during the extended school closures, district leaders said.
“We continue to do what we do, but we continue to do it differently,” said schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer in an update to the Henry County School Board on Thursday. “We have asked every teacher to find a means of communicating with every student. I am so proud of our team and what they’ve been doing instructionally.”
Much of the monthly board meeting focused on how the school system is preparing for the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, from the possibility of summer school to potential budget changes.
The meeting setup reflected social distancing precautions by limiting the number of people in the room and seating board members and staff farther apart. School staff who had a part on the agenda rotated in and out when it was their turn to give a presentation.
In her instructional update, Strayer described how teachers are using tools like video chats and virtual field trips with students while school buildings are closed. The district’s commitment to technology has helped ease the transition to remote learning, she said. All students in grades 3 through 11 already had school-issued devices to use at home through the 1:1 iPad initiative, and “we’ve sent devices home with 12th-graders,” she said.
Students who do not have internet access at home can take advantage of free wi-fi hotspots, such as the parking lots of certain schools and the Henry County Administration Building.
For students in kindergarten through second grade, “they’re learning a different way,” working from printed packets, Strayer said. Printed work is also available to families of older students that request it.
Now that the U.S. Department of Education has granted permission for Virginia schools to cancel end-of-course standardized tests, teachers have more freedom to be innovative. Strayer said she has reminded teachers “of the opportunity you now have to send home some very thought-provoking assignments. We’ve been very excited about what we’ve seen.”
The Virginia Department of Education has issued guidance allowing high school seniors to graduate and younger students to progress to the next grade level, as long as they meet the requirements set by the school system.
“If you are on track to graduate, and you complete the work that your teacher sends home, you will graduate,” Strayer said. “It’s not their fault that maybe they were missing one SOL test that they were supposed to take this spring.”
School officials hope to hold a graduation ceremony in June or July if the governor lifts the restrictions on public gatherings of more than 10 people by then.
“If the ban is not lifted until the fall, we would of course re-evaluate what options we have for our students. We want to make sure we do what we can for the class of 2020,” Strayer told the board.
VDOE is recommending that school boards waive certain policies for the 2019-20 school year to reflect changes made at the state level around the extended school closures. The Henry County School Board approved waiving its policies related to student assessments, length of school year and graduation requirements. The school calendar for the current year will remain the same, with the last day of school being May 20.
School Board Vice Chair Merris Stambaugh asked if the district plans to “offer a more robust summer school” to make up for the closure, assuming schools are allowed to re-open in time. Hopefully yes, Strayer said, but she noted, “every day our situation changes.”
“We have been in talks that we definitely need to look at learning gaps. We’re asking teachers to keep track of what students are missing, and then we will have to teach where the gaps fall,” she said. “It is our hope that we will be allowed to have some activity during the summer.”
If not, she added, “that will affect a lot of fall activities.” Also uncertain at this point is how the pandemic will affect the school budget. As the board prepared to take up its action agenda, including some end-of-year technology purchases, Stambaugh noted, “With the coronavirus pandemic, we’re going to see some fiscal impact. Should we practice some additional fiscal conservatism because of the crisis?”
David Scott, assistant superintendent for administration and operations, said of the budget situation, “We’re still in good shape at this point, but we do want to practice some conservatism with how we approach spend-down.”
Any downturn in sales tax revenue will be seen in May or June, he said. The impact on the upcoming fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, depends on what action the General Assembly takes when it reconvenes April 22.
“We are watching it very closely,” Scott said.
Strayer said district administrators have anticipated the potential loss of state revenue resulting from the pandemic and are “tightening our belts.”
“We’ve prepared for the worst and asked everybody to be prepared,” she said. That includes making a list of priority budget items for the current budget year.
Topping that list are continuing to pay employees and fixing the roof of Bassett High School, which was also approved later in the meeting. The board approved awarding a bid of $1,947,000 to contractor John T. Morgan from Roanoke to replace Bassett’s remaining roof sections. This was the lower of only two bids received for the project, and Keith Scott, director of facilities maintenance, and it is $250,000 below the original budget.
