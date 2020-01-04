The Henry County School Board elected new leadership at its first meeting of the year on Thursday evening.
Board members elected Blackberry district representative Thomas E. Auker as chair and Collinsville representative Merris Stambaugh as vice-chair for 2020. Both are in their second terms on the school board.
As part of its organizational meeting, the board appointed Leslie Riddle as clerk and Monica Hatchett as deputy clerk of the board. Assistant Superintendent David Scott was named the superintendent’s authorized designee.
The board also approved the annual code of conduct for members and its meeting schedule for the coming year. Regular monthly board meetings are on the first Thursdays of each month at the Henry County Administration Building, alternating between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The only exception is the July meeting, which will be on the second Thursday because of the Independence Day holiday.
First day of school set
The Henry County Schools 2020-21 academic calendar, which was first presented in draft form at the December meeting, officially was approved on Thursday.
The first day of school will be Aug. 10, with the fall semester ending Dec. 18. Hatchett, director of communications and organizational learning, explained that the calendar was created with feedback from teachers and other stakeholders. Many said they preferred to start the school year on a Wednesday, but that would force the semester to end on Dec. 22, encroaching on a week that schools normally are closed for winter break.
Hatchett said school staff were allowed to vote on Aug. 10 versus Aug. 12, and the overwhelming majority (1,020 people) chose the Monday start.
Also during the meeting, the board:
- Approved an additional appropriation of $939,997 in unspent funds from last year to help cover the cost of the Bassett High School roof project and other capital improvements. The request will then be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for appropriation.
- Approved purchase of new oven/steamer equipment for the Center for Community Learning kitchen at a cost of $26,202 from Douglas Equipment Company of Bluefield, W.Va.
- Heard a presentation from Lisa Millner, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, on the division’s “Inspire 2025” strategic plan.
- Approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the December board meeting, monthly bill payments, overnight and out-of-state field trip requests, and the revised budget calendar.
- Approved minor revisions to several school board policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.