The Henry County School Board has tapped the current principal of Sanville Elementary School to lead Drewry Mason Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year.
Board members approved Elizabeth Motley as Drewry Mason’s new principal, effective July 1, after emerging from closed session Thursday evening at their regular December meeting.
Motley replaces outgoing principal Sherri Lewis, who will become the educational diagnostician for the school district effective Jan. 1. The board approved this change at its November meeting. Bill Bullins, a retired Henry County Schools administrator, will serve as interim principal at Drewry Mason for the spring semester.
“Mrs. Motley has worked closely with the team at Sanville to help students excel, and her expertise will certainly be an asset to the Drewry Mason community,” Superintendent Sandy Strayer said in a news release.
In her new role, Motley’s annual salary will remain at $71,327, according to figures provided by the school division.
Motley, a Henry County native, has worked for the county schools since 2006 and has served as principal of Sanville Elementary since January 2017. Previously, she taught elementary school and pre-kindergarten, spent five years as the division’s elementary curriculum coordinator and worked as the assistant principal at Collinsville Primary School and John Redd Smith Elementary School.
Motley holds an endorsement in administration and supervision from James Madison University, a master’s of education in curriculum and instruction from Averett University, and a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies in elementary education with teacher certification from Radford University.
“I am so honored to join the Drewry Mason community this summer, and I look forward to working closely with the students, staff and families as we collaborate to support students in their growth and development,” she said in the release. “I am excited to be part of educating students in the community where I grew up and look forward to building strong relationships as we work to ensure the success of all students.”
Henry County Schools will solicit applications for the Sanville Elementary principal position, the division said.
