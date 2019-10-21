Election Day is two weeks from today, and you can listen to the candidates for the hottest race on the ballot during a debate tonight.
The candidates for Henry County sheriff, incumbent Lane Perry and challengers John Cassell and Jerry Farmer, are scheduled to face one another at 6-8 at the old Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St. in Martinsville.
Perry has been sheriff since being appointed in 2006 and then elected in the next three cycles.
Cassell and Farmer both had stints in the sheriff’s office during long careers in law enforcement. Farmer also ran for sheriff in 2015.
Perry has campaigned on his record, Farmer on his experience and Cassell on his plans for the department.
The dialogue has been spirited among the three during earlier events.
At a forum Sept. 17 at the Oak Level Ruritan Club the discussion between Perry and Cassell became animated as a former Henry County supervisor Mike Seidle questioned the role Cassell had played during a drill in 1996, when Cassell was employed as a security guard at what was then Memorial Hospital in Martinsville.
The drill in the emergency room went amok, leading to lawsuits filed against the hospital and misdemeanor charges being filed against Cassell and others. Cassell was acquitted, but the hospital did pay undisclosed settlements in the lawsuits.
Cassell accused Seidle of playing dirty politics that had been encouraged by Perry, who was seated nearby and appeared to shake his head from side to side, as if to say “no.”
Cassell said at one point, referring to Perry: “This man right here could have brought it to me, to my face, but he decided to get you [referring to Seidle] involved in it.”
Perry said later in an email in response to a question from the Bulletin: “As I have been campaigning this year, I have had a number of people asking or making comments about the situation at the hospital in 1996 as they decide who to vote for. This is my 4th campaign, and I have never conducted a dirty, mudslinging campaign and I am not starting this time. I have not requested anyone to release any of that information.”
Farmer and Cassell attacked how Perry’s staff had handled an incident in which a child was left in a car in the Walmart parking lot. A caregiver was charged, but the child was returned to her custody.
Both challengers took issue to the process and those decisions.
In less-heated exchanges, the three agreed pretty much there is a need to protect students on campuses more diligently, but there was disagreement on the idea, introduced by Farmer, that every school in the county have a resource officer from the sheriff’s office.
“Putting school resource officers in every school, I said this four years ago [when he ran unsuccessfully for sheriff] that I want to do that,” Farmer said at the forum at Oak Level.
“Here’s the real question, you ask yourself. We’ve got nine schools that don’t have school resource officers. That’s about 5,000 students and teachers.
“When I asked them four years ago, they said we didn’t have the money to get nine officers, but we have enough money to pay a hundred officers to protect our criminals and keep them safe.
“Yeah, that makes me a little mad. That gets me a little upset because I think we can do better. … Trust me, when the sheriff’s office wants to do something, they can do it. I don’t see a problem with that.”
Cassell said he “would hate to be a Parkland,” referring to the incident on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student went on a shooting rampage, leaving 17 dead.
“I don’t want to use fear tactics. That’s not what I’m doing this for,” Cassell said. “This is something that should have been done. Is it going to be easy to fund? No, if it was we probably would already be doing it.”
Cassell has announced he would appoint T.J. Slaughter as his captain of the community-oriented policing division. Slaughter is the director of school safety and emergency management for Martinsville City Public Schools.
Perry said his department does “everything we can to make our schools safe.
“There has been much discussion about SROs in schools. What it does come down to is either a tax increase to put them there or pull from existing shifts. With the workload that we have, we cannot do that,” he said.
Paul Collins, formerly of the Martinsville Bulletin, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.