Christmas came early for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, as grant funds will provide a mobile surveillance platform to help with crowd control and safety at large events.
The Sheriff’s office has been awarded $196,106 in State Homeland Security Program grant funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Funds will purchase a FLIR Skywatch, which will be used at events like Martinsville Speedway races and Independence Day celebrations.
During the Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board approved appropriating the funds and awarding a contract to Safeware, Inc. to purchase the platform. It will take about six months to receive the equipment, Sheriff Lane Perry said.
Perry said his office has borrowed a Skywatch once or twice from other jurisdictions for use at the Speedway, “and it was very useful,” he said.
“The platform really can be used anywhere that you have a large gathering of people and a flat piece of ground,” Perry said. “It’s completely portable, pulls behind a truck, and raises up somewhere in the area of 30 feet in the air.”
Also during the meeting, the board took the first steps towards potentially converting the former John Redd Smith Elementary School into housing to “address the ongoing shortage of suitable workforce housing in the community,” board documents stated.
The school closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year, and students moved to Meadowview Elementary in August 2018. Since then, county staff have worked on a plan to redevelop the building and would like to explore turning it into mixed-use and/or residential space, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
“I’m excited about the possibilities here,” Hall said. “Our unemployment rate is as low as it has been in decades, and along with that comes the peripheral issue of where people are going to live while they work.”
The Board of Supervisors voted to approve a request from the Henry County School Board to take ownership of the parcel and authorized Hall to execute the deed. The board also authorized staff to move forward issuing a request for proposals for redevelopment of the property once the deed is finalized.
“There is already considerable unofficial interest from developers in this project,” Hall told the board, including one in San Diego who reached out after seeing the board agenda online.
County staff have met with Virginia Department of Transportation officials on abandonment of state-owned roadways within the parcel, future road alignments, and other topics, board documents stated.
Also on Tuesday, the board got a first look at the logo and branding for the Henry County Fair planned for fall 2021. Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams gave an update on the planning process.
The idea to revive the local agricultural fair came from Supervisor Joe Bryant in January. In April, The Harvest Foundation awarded the county a $10,000 Pick Up the Pace (PUP) grant to help with planning and marketing costs.
Adams said local marketing firm Momenta is working on the fair’s website, which should go live sometime in early spring. He is attending the Virginia Association of Fairs in January to “learn various aspects of county fairs and start preparing,” he told the board.
Board members praised the staff and committee for their work. Hall admitted, “I was skeptical when the idea first came up, but the community reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Roger and his folks have worked very hard.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
» Recognized Henry County for being designated a StormReady Community by the National Weather Service (NWS) for its emergency preparedness efforts. Nick Fillo from the NWS presented the award to Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum and Martinsville-Henry County 911 Director J.R. Powell.
» Approved granting county employees Monday, Dec. 23 as a holiday and Tuesday, Dec. 31 as a half-day.
» Awarded a $29,494 contract to R.K. Chevrolet to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Truck for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. It will be used by the Animal Control division.
» Awarded a sole source contract for an ambulance re-chassis in the amount of $139,915 to Vest Sales and Service, Inc. The life of a chassis is about 5 to 6 years, Tatum told the board, and it saves nearly $100,000 compared to replacing the entire ambulance with a new vehicle.
» Appropriate $320,600 in grant funds from the Harvest Foundation for planning, designing, and engineering Section 6A of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail.
» Appropriated $10,000 in grant funds from The Harvest Foundation for the purpose of promoting participation in the 2020 census. Hall noted the population totals from the census affect the amount of federal funding the county can receive.
» Approved a request from Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester for an additional appropriation of $2,066 from State Asset Forfeiture funds. The funds will be used to purchase a new computer and associated software and to hire Land Records Research, LLC to perform a title search.
» Adopted the updated county Emergency Operations Plan. Localities are required to review and revise (if needed) at least every four years.
» Set the board’s organizational meeting for 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020 and approved the following proposed budget calendar:
- Budget requests due in County Administrator’s office: Feb. 14
- Joint budget work session with School Board: 5 p.m. Feb. 25
- School budget request due April 1
- Present total county budget to Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m. April 7
- Work session on school and total county budget: 5 p.m. April 9
- Public hearings on the school and county budgets: 7 p.m. April 20
- Adoption of school budget and total county budget: April 28
- Appropriation of school budget and total county budget: May 26
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
