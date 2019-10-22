The Henry County Sheriff’s Office again has received state accreditation.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told Henry County supervisors at their meeting Tuesday that this step means the sheriff’s office has “met the standards for best practices for law enforcement. We do things the best way and the most responsive for the public.”
Martinsville Police Chief Steve Draper and Pulaski County Police Chief Gary Roche of the Pulaski Police Department were on hand to report about the accreditation and present a plaque for certification.
Roche said that all policies and practices are in compliance. “They must prove over time that they are in compliance,” he said.
Draper said there are 100 law enforcement agencies across Virginia that are accredited, including “all in this area.”
“It’s every member of the department,” he said. “They all have to work. The next accreditation starts today.”
Draper read a report from audit team leader William Layman that said:
“It was evident that the agency [sheriff’s office] fully supports best practices ... qualities seen from the team while dealing with the public.”
Draper said the audit was 100%, with “zero returns” (or problem areas).
Also at the meeting, supervisors:
- Heard from County Administrator Tim Hall that the county soon may lift its burn ban because of recent rains. About 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past week, and the state forestry department officials had said they would like to see 6 inches to stabilize the environment. Campers in town for races at Martinsville Speedway have been provided a special burning permit until the full ban is lifted, which could be this week.
- Heard a report from Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Watkins about the CPEG business investment program, in which she said 32 businesses had been given grants of cash or in-kind services from the program, generating 113 jobs and $1.1 million in capital investment.
- Heard from Watkins that the West Piedmont Business Development Center has 98% occupancy of 20 tenants, with the one vacant suite being remodeled. She said the center has created 35 graduate businesses that have developed 170 new jobs and an economic impact of $5 million plus.
- Heard a report from Assistant Director of Tourism Beth Stinnett about the tourism figures previously reported that stated visitors have provided $4.8 million in state and local taxes, which she said means that each household pays $163 less in those taxes. She reviewed the tourism office’s strategic plan for the coming year, which includes downtown, recreational activities, reinforcement of local museums and new recruiting tools for both businesses and visitors, among other items. She also said there would be a “25 Days of Christmas” Advent-styled program with local gift ideas. Santa Claus will appear at the visitors center on Dec. 7.
- Approved a contract for $322,727.15 contract with Appalachian Power to provide underground utilities to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway. Hall told supervisors that the expense was in the CCBC’s budget.
- Approved Supervisor Tommy Slaughter as representative and Hall as alternate to represent the county at the VaCo meeting Nov. 10-12.
- Approved spending for the detention center to specific vendors to provide steel, HVAC and concrete for the jail, and to ECS Middle Atlantic for testing and inspections at the jail site. That’s estimated to cost about $160,000. Hall also told supervisors there likely would be a special meeting earlier in November to meet a deadline for the jail financing plan.
- Approved a contract for Appalachian Power to put underground utilities at the Dick & Willie Trail for restrooms at the Smith River Sports Complex.
- Approved acceptance of grants for the sheriff’s office: $14,970 for a Byrne Memorial grant, $14,200.73 for U.S. Department of Justice for bulletproof vests, and $43,960 from Virginia DMV and $9,331 from Department of Justice for overtime to pay for enforcement.
- Heard that 94.9% of real estate tax and 93% of personal property tax for 2018 has been collected. Total receipts collected since January are nearly $1.079 million had been collected.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.