Fourteen years ago, Mary Martin made the news when she led a small group called “Citizens for Comcast” in a protest outside Martinsville City Hall.
A Martinsville Bulletin photo from Aug. 9, 2006, shows Martin and about a dozen people standing on the sidewalk in front of the Martinsville municipal building, wearing matching t-shirts and carrying handmade signs with the words “City Cable” crossed out. They were protesting the city of Martinsville’s failed bid to buy local cable television franchises after the previous owner, Adelphia, filed for bankruptcy.
Protesters told the Bulletin they wanted Comcast Corp. to own and operate the cable system instead of the city government. Ultimately, a federal judge agreed, leaving Martinsville with a whopping cable bill of sorts — more than $750,000 in legal fees.
Addressing the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening, Martin recalled the protest and said she had supported Comcast at the time “because I didn’t want the city to determine my cable lineup. But now I wonder, would that have been worse than me paying a bill that’s worth more than my car payment every month?”
Martin and others spoke at the board meeting in opposition to Comcast’s planned closure of its only service center in Martinsville. Board documents show this cable and internet giant is seeking to close the center on Commonwealth Boulevard to the public because of “declining foot traffic” under a proposed new 15-year cable television franchise agreement with Henry County.
At the advice of County Attorney George Lyle, supervisors held a public hearing on the matter Tuesday evening before considering a vote to approve the contract. Two of the three citizens who spoke said they opposed the center’s closure, and the third did not express an opinion on the issue.
Following the hearing, supervisors grilled a Comcast representative on the company’s plans and investment in the county, but the question-and-answer session seemed to result in more questions than answers.
The board then agreed to table the franchise agreement vote until its March meeting in order to find out more information and give the public more time to weigh in.
Closing the Martinsville service center is “a horrible idea,” Martin said. “You’ve got a lot of seniors in this area who don’t ever use a computer, and don’t have a debit card. There are a lot of people who get their check every month and go out and pay all their bills by check faithfully and on time. With what we pay for cable, we don’t need to have to drive to Danville to pick up a box.”
Following Martin at the podium was John Pegram of the Reed Creek District, who urged the board to hold out for better terms.
“It’s a terrible inconvenience for us to have to go to Danville. If we have any bargaining power, I would implore you to say that we must keep this local office for the citizens,” Pegram said. “It’s ridiculous to think that everybody is going to do business on the internet. That may be true in other parts of the country, but not in Henry County.”
Nathan Dougherty, a Comcast government affairs officer, described at length the advances in products and services the company offers its customers but did not comment on the service center at first. He told the board he would answer any questions supervisors might have.
“I think our biggest concern is closing the service center. For the elderly members of our community, it’s still going to be difficult,” responded Supervisor Joseph Bryant. He then asked Dougherty if Comcast would consider keeping the service center open to serve customers one or two days a week instead of the full-time schedule.
“I’m not here tonight making any statements about the center and its operation,” Dougherty said. “What we’re looking for in this agreement is the flexibility to make good business decisions. I’m not here to discuss any specifics.”
He did note that customers can pay their bills online or at partnering Western Union sites throughout Martinsville and Henry County. For equipment exchange, people can ship products back to Comcast at no charge through Wrap, Pack and Mail locations.
Vice Chair Debra Buchanan, who has been part of the negotiations with Comcast, said that would still be inconvenient. She then questioned how much investment Comcast has made in the area in terms of increasing its access to the internet, noting there are still large areas of Henry County that are not eligible for Comcast’s services. When, she asked Dougherty, was the company’s last “substantial investment” in local infrastructure?
“I don’t have those figures right in front of me,” Dougherty said.
“This community has supported Comcast in the past, and all we’ve asked you is to support our community,” Buchanan said. “The rate keeps going up. A lot of people have dropped their service with Comcast because of the increased rates. We need a bigger buildout. We need that infrastructure.”
Chairman Jim Adams asked if Comcast will still maintain the building on Commonwealth Boulevard as a base of operations after it closes to the public. Dougherty answered yes. Adams then asked if they could offer “some kind of hybrid service,” such as keeping a dropbox at that location for the public to pay bills and return equipment without interacting with an employee.
Bryant chimed in, “That was my question. If you’re going to have the building staying open, doesn’t it make sense to have someone there for the public one or two days a week?”
Dougherty said the franchise agreement “provides flexibility for us to provide the best service that we can.”
Bryant replied, smiling, “Sometimes the best service for Comcast is not the best service for elderly members of the county. You’ve got to take under consideration the type of clientele that you’re dealing with in rural areas.”
