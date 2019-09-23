Henry County supervisors are scheduled at their meeting tonight to consider a resolution for the Martinsville Southern Connector that may be different than the one state officials have backed.
Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr said Monday he thinks the board will support a proposal by Jimmie Ford of Ridgeway to modify the Virginia Department of Transportation’s preferred Alternative Route C to address concerns brought up by Ford and other residents of Ridgeway.
The agenda for the second of the supervisors’ monthly twin meetings, at 6, says that a resolution in support of the project will be presented and considered. The accompanying documents do not include specific language for that resolution.
“We are still working on the draft framework for it [the language of the resolution],” Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner wrote in an email Monday. “The final version will be based on discussion by the board at the meeting.”
VDOT has considered three possible routes from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass north of Ridgeway and identified Alternative C because its engineers believe it to be the least environmentally damaging option. That’s a requirement to receive approval from the U.S. Army Engineers.
Alternative C would be 7.4 miles long and would cost $616 million (based on preliminary planning level estimates), the least costly of the three alternatives. Its course would require perhaps 25 residents to have to be relocated.
The other two alternatives presented at a public hearing on Aug. 15:
- Alternative A would be 8.3 miles from the state line to U.S. 58 at a new interchange 1 mile west of Joseph Martin Highway, would require 17 potential relocations of residents and would cost the most ($757 million).
- Alternative B would be 7.7 miles to U.S. 58 at Joseph Martin Highway, would cause the most relocations (26) and would cost $746 million.
The chosen path has drawn significant criticism.
At the supervisors’ meeting on July 23, former supervisor H.G. Vaughn of Ridgeway expressed his opposition to Alternative C, saying it would be seen and heard by residents of the Farmingdale subdivision, where he lives. He asked the supervisors to support Alternative A as being a better route.
At the supervisors’ meeting Aug. 27, Tim Nuckles, pastor of the 1,000-member Mercy Crossing church, said Alternative C would come across the church’s property really close to its children’s ministry building and would affect the long-term plan for the church.
And Ford, who developed and lives in the Farmingdale subdivision, indicated at that same meeting that he doesn’t like Alternative C but could support a variation that moved to the west side of Joseph Martin Highway and more than the 400 feet from his subdivision. He showed the supervisors his proposed modification that he said even would reduce cost.
Ford said his proposal would move the road farther from Farmingdale, straighten a bad curve and shorten the distance of Alternative C by 1,100 linear feet, which he said would cut the cost of Alternative C by $17.342 million. He also indicated he feels his proposal would have less impact on Marrowbone Creek than Alternative C.
And that’s the input that Zehr said he thinks supervisors will consider at their meeting.
Zehr said Ford’s proposal would move the connector farther from Farmingdale, reduce the length of the road and also move it farther from Marrowbone Creek, which he feels would reduce the impact on wetlands.
“We need something, but not too painful. We want it to have as little impact as possible,” Zehr said. “I think everyone is on the same page. I think they are kind of following my lead since it is in my district.”
Jim Adams, Blackberry District supervisor and board chair, said he had not seen a copy of the draft resolution and that he didn’t know in “finite” detail what would be proposed. He also declined to comment on which route he personally would support.
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant said he understands the resolution to be presented will take Ford’s proposal into consideration.
“I have no problem with C personally,” Bryant said, but he said that he understands Ford’s and Nuckles’ concerns.
He said he likes Ford’s suggestions and hopes VDOT will consider them.
Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter said he doesn’t know what the resolution will propose.
”I haven’t talked to the rest of them,” he said. “From what I understand C route is the only one the Army Corps is going to approve. It’s cut and dry.”
But he also said it would seem beneficial to move Alternative C farther from the subdivision and shorten it .
Slaughter said the supervisors typically give a lot of weight to the opinion of the supervisor whose district a project is in.
“We figure they are the ones responsible to folks in that district and are accountable and probably have more input from citizens than the rest of us have,” he said.
Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan and Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
“Local boards are not required to take action,” Shannon Nicole Marshall, communications director for VDOT, wrote in an email. “The Virginia Department of Transportation will make a recommendation to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Like public comments, actions taken by the local boards (like the Henry County Board of Supervisors) will help inform an anticipated location decision by the CTB.”
Asked for VDOT’s reaction to Ford’s proposal, if VDOT is seriously considering his proposal and if VDOT agrees with his cost and impact analysis, Marshall said, ”VDOT has not been provided specific information that would allow it to verify costs and impacts.”
She said VDOT would publish a draft Environmental Impact Statement and then respond to questions from the public that could result in adjustments.
“If such refinements occur, they would be documented in the Final EIS,” she said.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
