The new Henry County Jail is going to be a tad bit more expensive than planned, but it's now a lot closer to being open.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night awarded contracts totaling $64,126,857 for construction of this 400-bed facility, including $49,074,062 to English Construction Co. of Lynchburg as general contractor.
This facility will be approximately 160,000 square feet on 30 acres at 800 DuPont Road, the site of the former DuPont plant. Construction is expected to begin immediately and take about two years.
About 325 of those 400 beds are projected to be needed for Henry County’s inmates, and the county can lease the remainder to law enforcement agencies. The current jail, built in 1974, was designed to house 67 inmates.
These contracts push total cost of the project to $76,084,515, which is roughly a quarter of 1% more than the amount originally approved by the state. The increase is mainly because of increased labor costs and uncertainties of the effect of tariffs on some supply costs.
But Jim Adams, chairman of the supervisors, praised Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner for his work in to avoid pushing those costs substantially higher.
“I’d like to thank Dale Wagoner publicly for working his way through this. The bids actually came in higher, and there has been quite a bit of negotiation,” Adams said.
Wagoner explained in an email how some savings were negotiated: “If the general contractor purchases a product, they must pay Virginia sales tax at a rate of 5.3%. By purchasing the products directly with the vendor, the county does not have to pay the sales taxes on those products. We also eliminate any markup the general contractor may charge to carry those costs. By doing this, the county will save $802,314.
"The original bid submitted by English Construction was $68,804,392. With the savings of direct purchasing and negotiating, we were able to reduce that amount by $4,677,535.”
Henry County is eligible for reimbursement from the commonwealth for 25% of the costs (which projects to $18,759,878), leaving county taxpayers with a tab of $57,324,637.
According to Wagoner, $4,599,305 has been spent to date for various site preparations, including: purchase of land - $502,896; remove existing structures and concrete pad on site, crush into gravel, and grade lot - $1,165,055; design sanitary lift station - $55,000; professional services, including architectural design and civil engineering - $2,568,292; environmental due diligence - $64,803; value engineering study - $69,920; geotechnical services, borings, and soil test - $21,894; surveys and utility locating - $23,625; printing - $3,034; permits - $406.
“The site is ready," Wagoner said. "They’re going to start construction immediately. ... It [The site] is a total of 30 acres. The county purchased 20, and DuPont donated 10.”
The facility can't open soon enough, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry indicated.
“The [new] jail has been needed for a long time. It is housing [inmates] far beyond its capacity," he said. "We have the added expense of housing inmates out, around a hundred at other jurisdictions that cost the county. It generally runs around a million dollars a year of expense that can now go into the building of the new jail.
“We are regularly having very substantial maintenance problems on the old jail, and probably one of the more important things is we are unable to work with inmates. We are unable to separate them according to how they act or possibly how they may have mental illness. We can’t get in and help them with education like we would like to or life skills. The new jail we will be able to do all this. We want to turn lives around. The community wants lives turned around.”
Perry said the new jail will have a mental health wing. Also “we can separate people by their danger level. There are some purely mean people in society and we can house them separately and work with the ones that come off their other addictions or other problems. We’ll have work release programs, which is something that we do not have now because there are some people that once you stop their addictions or problems they can lead a productive life.”
In addition to hiring the overall builder, the board awarded contracts totaling $15,052,795 materials and supplies to:
- Procon Inc. of Rocky Mount, building cast-in place concrete and reinforcing steel.
- Lewis Metal Work Inc. of South Boston, building structural steel and miscellaneous metals.
- Southeastern Contracting Inc. of Blacksburg, building concrete masonry unit.
- Architectural Products of Virginia of Ashland, doors, frames and hardware.
- SteelCell of North America of Baldwin, Ga., manufactured steel detention cells.
- Eleven Four Hundred Inc. of Charlotte, N.C., kitchen and laundry equipment.
- Montgomery Technology Systems of Greenville, Ala., detention equipment.
- Comfort Systems USA (MidAtlantic) of South Boston, mechanical and HVAC equipment, building plumbing material and fixtures.
- G.J. Hopkins Inc. of Roanoke, electrical light fixture, controls package and generator.
Contracts for furniture, fixtures and kitchen equipment were not included and will be presented to the board of supervisors for consideration at a future date. Wagoner said $1 million is budgeted for furniture and fixtures, and $357,006 for kitchen equipment.