Leadership of the Henry County Board of Supervisors will remain the same for 2020.
Board members unanimously re-elected Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams as chair and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan as vice-chair during a brief organizational meeting Thursday evening.
The chair and vice-chair serve 1-year terms.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Henry County, and I am optimistic about the upcoming year,” Adams said in a news release from the county. “I appreciate the support of my fellow board members and the citizens.”
Adams has been chair for the past four years and also held the position in 2008, 2012 and 2013. He served as vice-chair for four years, in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015. Buchanan has served 3 years as chair, in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and as vice-chair from 2002 to 2006 and 2017 to the present, according to the release.
Adams has served as the Blackberry District board representative since 2002. Buchanan has served Horsepasture District since 1996.
The board also established its meeting dates for 2020, continuing to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The only exception is the December meeting, which is set for Dec. 15 to avoid conflicts with the holidays.
The board’s annual planning meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The board also approved its 2020 bylaws.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
