The Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Department of Transportation to consider a potential route for Interstate 73 to the western side of U.S. Route 220 and the city of Martinsville.
County Administrator Tim Hall told the board that during its meeting on April 23 Rob Catron with Alcalde and Fay recommended that the board draft a resolution to do just that.
“The current proposed route is targeted for east of U.S. Route 220 and also east of the city of Martinsville; however, the Army Corps of Engineers has indicated it would not provide permits for any construction within that corridor because of environmental impact concerns,” Hall said.
County staff prepared the resolution to move the route west. “This action would place it within the same general corridor being considered for the Martinsville Southern Connector project,” Hall said,
“Let me kind of clarify a couple of things here. I think there may be some confusion. You are not selecting a route for either the Martinsville Southern Connector or for Interstate 73. This is merely to shift it back to where it originally was intended, which is the western side of the county and the western side of the city.
“The Martinsville Southern Connector project is a separate project. VDOT has identified, I think, five or six potential routes on the western side, but this board has not even considered for a second any of those routes to support. Those routes were just released, I think, two or three weeks ago."
Hall said anybody who wants to see the potential routes for the Martinsville Southern Connector can Google "Martinsville Southern Connector route" or go to the Henry County website.
“We have linked the mapping to our website on our GIS site, so once you call up our GIS site, there’s a box to the upper left that says 'Martinsville Southern Connector.' Click on that box, and you’ll see a display of the proposed route corridor….
“VDOT has not taken any action on a defined route for I-73 or the Southern Connector. They are separate.”
Hall told the supervisors that what they were being asked to do Tuesday regarding the potential route for Interstate 73 was to consider approving “a joint resolution with the city saying we’re OK with shifting back to the western side of the county as opposed to this board’s action several years ago to shift it to the eastern part of the county.
“There is no defined route. There is no route corridor. There’s not been any work on a defined corridor on this part of the Interstate 73 project. I would suggest, should you choose to adopt this, do it contingent on the city of Martinsville adopting a similar resolution…”
The board of supervisors unanimously approved the resolution on that condition.
The resolution says in part: “Interstate 73 would be a primary growth engine for the Henry County and Martinsville economy, promoting employment, capital investment, travel, tourism, recreation and other economic development avenues; and … the location of I-73 through Henry County is vital to our business and economic future, and has been a primary point of discussion for many years.”
In an email, Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner explained the difference between the Martinsville Southern Connector study and I-73.
“As for the Martinsville Southern Connector Study," Wagoner wrote, “in February 2018, VDOT started a study, called an Environmental Impact Statement [EIS], to evaluate potential transportation improvements along the U.S. Route 220 corridor between the U.S. Route 58/220 Bypass and the North Carolina state line. This project is independent of other road projects, including I-73. The Connector Study … involves the one section of the 220 Corridor.
”I-73 was identified by the U.S. Congress as a high-priority corridor in the federal transportation funding bill of 1991, the Intermodal Surface Transportation Act [ISTEA]. It was defined as a north-south corridor from north of Detroit to Charleston, S.C. In Virginia, The CTB [Commonwealth Transportation Board] has proposed a route from Roanoke to the N.C. line, traversing counties in between.”
David Kiser, assistant resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said in a phone interview that he understands that VDOT officials will announce a preferred proposed route for the Martinsville Southern Connector at a community meeting on Aug. 15.
In other business during the board’s 3 p.m. meeting, the supervisors:
- Appropriated the Henry County Budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which totals $150,808, 768, a 5% increase that also provides schools with another $400,000. This 2019-20 budget, which will take affect at the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1, also provides raises to all county employees and funds several major projects while adding no new costs to citizens. It includes no increases for taxes or fees.
- Approved the Henry County School Board’s request for categorical transfer of $650,000 from the instruction category to the categories of transportation, maintenance, facilities and technology. Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer wrote in a memo that the funds are needed for new buses, ADA maintenance compliance, paving projects, floor resurfacing for a gym, final payment on a new bus garage (Millard’s Machinery property) and technology.
- Received a report from County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff that as of April 30, the office had collected 91.3% of 2018 personal property taxes, with $305,656.33 collected for the month. As of April 30, the office had collected 93.21 percent of 2018 real estate taxes, with $401,085.90 collected for the month.
- Awarded a contract to Dominion Dodge of Bedford in the amount of $37,760 for a new 2018 Dodge Ram truck for the public safety department.
- Awarded a contract in the amount of $23,584 to ROBCO Manufacturing Inc. for a dock and gangway as part of the marina expansion project. The award is contingent upon approval by the Army Corps of Engineers for a lease boundary adjustment.
- Awarded a contract a contract in the amount of $24,400 to the Timmons Group Inc. for engineering services at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, a publicly owned industrial park being developed near U.S. 220 South at the Virginia-North Carolina line. This would include site development on Lot 5 to allow the site to be ready for a prospect.
- Awarded a 3-year service contract to Trane Inc. in the amount of $28,922 annually for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
- Awarded a contract to Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems in Salem in the amount of $58,414 for two trash compactors at the Axton Convenience Center.
- Awarded a contract to Excel Truck Group in Cloverdale in the amount of $139,837 for a roll-off-type refuse truck.