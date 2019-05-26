The planning for Interstate 73 and U.S. 220 around Martinsville will be part of the agenda Tuesday when the Henry County Board of Supervisors meets.
The agenda for the meeting includes a resolution on the route to be considered by supervisors, when they gather at 3 p.m. at the county administration building in Collinsville.
The Martinsville City Council will consider a similar resolution when it meets next week as well.
These dual resolutions was an idea introduced by consultant Rob Catron of Alcalde and Fay and the I-73 Coalition, who addressed both legislative bodies in late April to update them on the status of planning for the corridor through Henry County and northward.
The evaluation of routes around Martinsville have evolved to a path west of the existing U.S. 220/U.S. 58 intersection in Ridgeway.
That’s primarily because the Army Corps of Engineers said it would not permit either of two eastern paths because of environmental concerns, meeting notes state.
The western route also allows for more immediate repairs to the U.S. 220/58 bypass intersection that could provide relief to traffic issues long before I-73 becomes reality, the consultants have said.
After the earlier meeting with City Council, Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said the western route “just makes more sense because it’s not going through wetlands. It’s not going through a cemetery.”
Lawson said she feels that the connector road from the North Carolina line to the existing U.S. 58 would benefit the area.
Catron told both legislative bodies in April that a new interstate “is going to be years down the road.” However, “fixing 220 and making it a passable road that’s good for commerce is doable.”
He said a proposed safety improvement to the U.S. 220/220 bypass would be to get rid of left turns, which created the main causes of wrecks.
The resolution the supervisors will consider is to endorse formally that course of action.
Also at the meeting, supervisors will:
- Consider final appropriation of the 2019-2020 budget.
- Consider a joint proclamation with Martinsville to establish “Relay for Life” Days in county and city.
- Hear from the Economic Development Corporation.
- Consider the approval of a variety of contracts.
- And enter into a closed session for unstated matters.