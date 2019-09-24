The Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night officially asked the the Virginia Department of Transportation to change its planned route for the Martinsville U.S. 220 Southern Connector.
The supervisors voted unanimously to say that basically VDOT’s “Alternative C” is OK, but they want officials to adjust the route to west of 3375 Joseph Martin Highway based feedback they had received during the public comment period.
VDOT has primarily considered three possible routes from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass north of Ridgeway and identified “Alternative C” as its preferred option.
That path was considered the “Least Environmentally Damaging Practicable Alternative” on aquatic resources and met federal design requirements. Federal law requires that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only can issue water quality permits for the least damaging alternative.
Alternative C would be 7.4 miles long and would cost $616 million (based on preliminary planning level estimates), the least costly of the three alternatives. Its course would require perhaps 25 residents to have to be relocated.
Two other alternatives considered would have had differing intersections, covered varying amounts of miles and cost more or less than Alternative C.
Alternative A would be 8.3 miles from the state line to U.S. 58 at a new interchange 1 mile west of Joseph Martin Highway, would require 17 potential relocations of residents and would cost the most ($757 million).
Alternative B would be 7.7 miles to U.S. 58 at Joseph Martin Highway, would cause the most relocations (26) and would cost $746 million.
But Alternative C has drawn significant criticism from some residents of Farmingdale subdivision who believe the route would come too close to their homes.
And Tim Nuckles, pastor of the 1,000-member Mercy Crossing church, said Alternative C would come across the church’s property really close to its children’s ministry building and would affect the long-term plan for the church.
At the supervisors’ meeting Aug. 27, Jimmie Ford, who developed and lives in the Farmingdale subdivision, indicated he doesn’t like Alternative C but could support a variation that moved to the west side of Joseph Martin Highway and more than the 400 feet from his subdivision.
He showed the supervisors his proposed modification that he said even would reduce cost by $17.3 million by shortening the distance. He said his proposal also would straighten a bad curve, and he feels it would have less impact on Marrowbone Creek.
The resolution read Tuesday by County Administrator Tim Hall said the supervisors accepted language VDOT had created in supporting Alternative C but then added their request for an adjustment.
--“…The Martinsville Southern Connector project would allow better flow and better movement for both personal and business traffic, therefore helping our residents and our business community, and ‘Alternative C’ was determined to be the most cost-effective and least environmentally impactful of the alternates considered; and
--“… The [U.S.] Army Corps of Engineers and the [U.S.] Environmental Protection Agency are on record as concurring with VDOT’s selection of ‘Alternative C’; and
--“VDOT has indicated it will consider alterations to the ‘Alternative C’ corridor, based on comments received during its public comment period from July 15 through August 25, 2019, at its August 15, 2019 public input session at Drewry Mason Elementary School, and since that meeting:
“...the Henry County Board of Supervisors supports VDOT’s recommendation for ‘Alternative C’ for the Martinsville Southern Connector. Furthermore the Board encourages VDOT to consider tweaking the final route as the process continues, including as indicated on the attached map that places the ‘Alternative C’ route to the west of 3375 Joseph Martin Highway, and based on comments received during the comment period.”
Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr, who had said Monday he expected the board to propose adjustments, moved to approve the motion.
Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant seconded it.
Board Chair Jim Adams asked a question that clarified that the “attached map” referred to the one proposed by Jimmie Ford with the tweaked route.
There was no further discussion and the board unanimously approved the motion.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.