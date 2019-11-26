The Henry County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary at its 6 p.m. meeting today.
After hearing from members of the public and seeing hundreds of supporters pack the meeting room at its 3 p.m. meeting, the board voted unanimously to direct staff to draft a resolution for consideration this evening.
The move came in response to Blackberry resident Josh Barnhart's comments to the board, urging them to make the declaration in support of gun rights.
Barnhart, a military veteran, grew emotional as he pointed out his 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, in the crowd and spoke about his fears of gun rights being restricted.
"If Henry County is not safe and free, we will have to move elsewhere to keep our freedoms," Barnhart said.
Members of the audience, many holding signs reading "We will not comply #2A" and wearing NRA hats, applauded and cheered during his remarks.
After Barnhart's comments, board Chair Jim Adams said members do not typically respond directly to public comments, but he wanted to give members a chance to respond. Board members agreed to move up the agenda item for comments from the board to allow a response.
During this period, board members praised attendees for their passion and urged them to make their opinions known to state legislators. All six members expressed support for the Second Amendment, and Vice Chair Debra Buchanan made the motion to draft a resolution.
Several rural Virginia localities, including Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, have adopted sanctuary resolutions in the wake of the Nov. 5 election in which Democrats took control of the General Assembly.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
