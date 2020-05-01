Henry County has its 16th positive test for the coronavirus – a teenager -- and one of the two known cases in Martinsville now has been hospitalized.
Those details emerged Friday morning in data from Virginia Department of Health and the West Piedmont Health District.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the health district, said the new positive in Henry County is a female, and she is believed to be the first known teenager in the area to have contracted COVID-19.
Bell said the teen has no known exposure and no travel history but had developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
She is being quarantined at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
The hospitalization in Martinsville emerged on the morning’s data report, but details about which case and where that person is hospitalized have not been revealed.
The two cases, announced on Monday by Bell, are a woman in her 20s who had suspected exposure to COVID-19 cases through her travel history and a woman in her 50s has had a known exposure to a COVID-19 case through her travel history.
At that time, both were being isolated at home.
As of Friday morning, VDH reported that Virginia has 16,901 positive tests for the coronavirus. There have been 581 deaths, and 2,416 have been hospitalized.
Statewide 105,648 have been tested – with dozens tested each week at the drivethru site at Martinsville Speedway, for instance – meaning that about 1 out of 6 tests turns out positive.
One person has died in Henry County.
In the West Piedmont District, Patrick County has two positive tests and no hospitalizations, and Franklin County has 21 positives and three hospitalized.
Danville has been hit the hardest in the region, with 35 cases and 13 hospitalized. Pittsylvania County has 13 and 6. Each of them has one death, too.
(1) comment
I wish they would tell a little more about where these people have visited in the local area so other citizens can be extra cautious. Cause if they have had no known travel or contact, then they picked it up somewhere.
