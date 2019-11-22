The Henry County Public Service Authority has fewer than 100 pieces of equipment remaining to complete a county-wide water meter upgrade project, the PSA board of directors learned Monday night at its regular monthly meeting.
The PSA has been phasing out its 20-year-old water meter system in favor of radio readers in order to increase staff efficiency and detect leaks sooner, county staff said. The $1.4 million project began last year with nearly 3,000 meters replaced. Once completed, 13,031 water meters will be read using radio communication technology, county Engineering Director Tim Pace said.
Previously, a device had to physically touch the water meter in order to take a reading, which was a more time-intensive process. Now, Pace said, “the meter reader will have a receiver unit in the vehicle that will collect meter information as he drives by. What once took approximately 19 days to read the entire water system, should now take less than five.”
The radio system will also allow the county to take two readings per month instead of one, which staff said will enable them to detect water leaks sooner and save costs to the customer.
“This project will improve our efficiency in meter reading and in billing,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. “The more efficient we become, the better we can serve our customers.”
Core & Main and Professional Meters, Inc. are performing these replacements.
Also during the PSA meeting, the board received an update on a new satellite-based, water-leak detection system. The county PSA contracted UTILIS Leak Detection to identify 684 suspected leak locations from the air earlier this year and is in the process of investigating the sites one by one.
So far, 186 of the suspected leaks have been investigated. Some were false alarms, but, Pace said, “Of those, 122 locations were actual water system leaks that were repaired.”
As part of these efforts, the PSA hired a dedicated water loss technician, Michael Whitlock, in July 2019 to follow up on possible leaks.
“The project is off to a good start,” Pace said. “Every leak we discover improves water accountability, which in turn lessens impact on our natural resources, keeps operational costs down, and keeps user rates stable.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
